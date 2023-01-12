Army, Navy and Airforce Unit No. 5 Vernon president Erwin Ruf (centre), and Ladies Auxiliary members Jennifer Pace (front, left) and Fern Dupont hand over donations to (back, from left) Karen Waldal, Community Dental Access Centre; Claire Wilkins, Teens Count Too; Lt. (N) Carolynn Dufresne, 63 Kalamalka Sea Cadets; Cassandra Schwarz, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation; Lyle Duffield, North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers Association; and Kevin Rothwell and Lisa Matthews, North Okanagan Hospice Society. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Army, Navy and Airforce Unit No. 5 Vernon president Erwin Ruf (centre), and Ladies Auxiliary members Jennifer Pace (front, left) and Fern Dupont hand over donations to (back, from left) Karen Waldal, Community Dental Access Centre; Claire Wilkins, Teens Count Too; Lt. (N) Carolynn Dufresne, 63 Kalamalka Sea Cadets; Cassandra Schwarz, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation; Lyle Duffield, North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers Association; and Kevin Rothwell and Lisa Matthews, North Okanagan Hospice Society. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon veterans group helps ‘meat’ needs for local charities

Army, Navy and Airforce No. 5 and the ANAF Ladies Auxiliary donate cash raised through meat draws

North Okanagan charities were the recent recipients of some meaty donations.

Vernon’s Army, Navy and Airforce Unit No. 5, and the ANAF Ladies Auxiliary, completed its round of 2022 charitable giving by handing over cheques to a handful of groups at the ANAF’s Spitfire Lounge on 46th Avenue Sunday, Jan. 8.

The ANAF gave out $25,000 while the Ladies Auxiliary helped out groups with $6,400 in donations. The majority of money is raised from the club’s popular Saturday meat draws.

“We donate to groups throughout the city and area with money raised from our meat draws,” said ANAF president Erwin Ruf. “The major donation went to the North Okanagan Hospice Society, which was given $12,000 from the unit and ladies auxiliary.”

Meat draws go every Saturday at 2 p.m.

Other charities receiving cheques were the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers Society, Vernon Community Dental Access Centre, Teens Count Too and the 63 Kalamalka Sea Cadets.

Groups including the North Okanagan Pipes and Drums, Santas Anonymous Society, Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports, Schubert Centre, Kalamalka Caring Klowns Association, BGC Okanagan, Vernon Lawn Bowling Association and the Vernon branch of the Navy League of Canada received funds earlier in 2022.

A couple of $1,000 student bursaries were also awarded in 2022 by ANAF.

The Ladies Auxiliary handed over $2,500 on Sunday to the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at VJH, Archway Society for Domestic Peace, Royal Canadian Air Cadets #223 and Santas Anonymous.

