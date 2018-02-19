Vernon Wellness Fair is back

For Chris Madsen, good health is all about keeping it natural.
That’s just one reason the retired musician founded the Vernon Wellness Fair.
Now in its fifteenth year, the fair. Madsen said, is “the largest ever” Vernon has seen.
This year’s instalment takes place Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4 at the Vernon Recreation Centre, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
Admission is free, and event co-organizer/founder Chris Madsen says guests can enjoy more space than ever, as the event has expanded to include a second large hall.
The event will include over 100 exhibitors, carrying a wide range of products and services from the health and wellness industry.
“Everything from chakra cleansers to chiropractors,” Madsen said.
“People are looking for a holistic wellness experience,” he added. “This includes good sleep, exercise, healthier products, proper nutrition, and a good emotional state. People are also seeking out wellness experiences that promote well-being and sharing them with their friends.”
