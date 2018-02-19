Vernon Wellness Fair is back

Fair organizers say good health is all about “wellness”

For Chris Madsen, good health is all about keeping it natural.

That’s just one reason the retired musician founded the Vernon Wellness Fair.

Now in its fifteenth year, the fair. Madsen said, is “the largest ever” Vernon has seen.

This year’s instalment takes place Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4 at the Vernon Recreation Centre, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

Admission is free, and event co-organizer/founder Chris Madsen says guests can enjoy more space than ever, as the event has expanded to include a second large hall.

The event will include over 100 exhibitors, carrying a wide range of products and services from the health and wellness industry.

“Everything from chakra cleansers to chiropractors,” Madsen said.

“People are looking for a holistic wellness experience,” he added. “This includes good sleep, exercise, healthier products, proper nutrition, and a good emotional state. People are also seeking out wellness experiences that promote well-being and sharing them with their friends.”

This year’s list of exhibitors includes;

Goodlife Fitness Clubs –fitness club

Enagic Canada – filtered water

Adaptable Living – keeping seniors in their own homes

Alpine Star Massage – registered massage therapy

Angel Message Ministry – research materials and dvds on healthy living

Arbonne – Swiss formulated wellness product line

Arise Wellness Corporation – chiropractic care and more

Asgard Essentials – organic skincare, bodycare and products

AskHelen – psychic

Canadian School of Natural Nutrition –for a career in holistic nutrition

Cathy’s Lips That Last – makeup and skincare

Color Me Beautiful – cosmetics

Connect Hearing – hearing care

Creatively Gemini – interactive jewellery

Curvy Fit Girl Fashions – active wear

Danielle James – card readings

doTERRA – essential oils

Eckankar – spiritual centre

Envy Apparel – great fit and feel

Epicure – healthy spices and mixes

Gwen Miller Skin Care Products – organic skin care products

Harmonic Microshields – diffuse ELF, EMF and EMR emitted from devices

Healing Tree Harmonics – Herbal Honey Blends and more

Health and Happinus with Leah – gut health and body balancing

Health is Bliss – live blood analysis

HearCanada – hearing centre

Hempworx and My Daily Choice – CBD products

Herb’s Healing Center –dispensary and supply store

Immunotech – nutrition and wellness products

Indigo Ridge Lavender Farm –lavender products

Inspire Healing – energy medicine

inSpire Wellness Studio – Reiki, Reflexology and classes

Interior Wellness Magazine – wellness hub

JuicePlus + Tower Gardens– fruit/vegetable capsules and garden towers

Karma Rub Canada – liquid magnesium/topical skin rub

Kaslo Sourdough – naturally fermented pastas

Kiai Shiatsu – traditional Shiatsu massage

Kwikfit4u Whole Body Vibration Equipment – major supplier

Kyani, Zing – all natural liquid supplement and skin care

Lindy’s Boutique – ladies clothing and accessories

Made with Love Delectable Edibles – natural foods and sustainable packaging

Mary Kay Cosmetics – try their latest Vitamin C products

MMJ Total Health Care – cannabis center, education

Modere – clean living

Mommy & Me Bath Fizzies – 100% real ingredients and essential oils

Monat – natural, non toxic hair care

Moonstone Ferments – sales and training of naturally fermented foods

MotherLove Ferments – organic kombucha

Mountain Acupuncture & Laser Therapy – traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncture

Neshama Om Holistic Healing – sound healing tools

Norwex – chemical free cleaning

NRG Wellness Group – energy field to lay in

OK in Health eMagazine – eMagazine and community network

Okanagan Feldenkrais Centre – self improvement through movement

Okanagan Health & Wellness – free magazines

Olive Us Oil & Vinegar Tasting Room – tasting experience

One with Earth Crystal Healing – gemstone jewellery

Organic Goop Skin Care Products – skin protection products

Pulse Spa – Pulse Electro Magnetic Frequency Therapy

Pure Romance – sexual health and wellness

Quantumwave – cold lasers

Rodan and Fields – premium skincare

Lozman Canada – heating pads, ems machines, cooling towels

Salt + Sage – gemstone jewellery

Scentsy – wickless warmers, diffusers and oils

Self-Spa Products – healthy aging, various massagers for the home

Seriously Chocolate Tea – chocolate tea, hand roasted cocoa shells

Shiatsu For Life – Masunaga Shiatsu massage

Soul Full Solutions – Reiki and more

Soul Level Animal Communicator – bridge between you and your pet

Spirit Café – free spiritual prayers and more

Steeped Tea – loose-leaf teas

SweetLegs – adult and kids leggings

The Herbal Health Center – three retail locations for member care

The Oil Factory – Young Living essential oils

The Okanagan Nation Transition Emergency House – shelter for women and children

Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio and Okanagan Floats – wellness clinic

Valentus – weight loss coffee

Valley Chiropractic –creating healthy families

Vernon Chiropractic and Massage – spinal mobility assessments

VoxxLife – wellness socks

Wild Swan Skincare – handcrafted herbal bath and body products

YOU Academy of Advanced Hypnotherapy Inc –training centre

Zija International – health, wellness and beauty products

Hair Tools and Accessories – healthy hair care

Natural Mineral Makeup Skincare – healthy skin pampering

