Vernon Winter Carnival Ice Park construction begins

Virtual drive-thru event runs each day and night of 61st annual Carnival in Polson Park Feb. 5-14

A man looks at a plan for an ice sculpture in Polson Park that will be part of the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Drive-Thru Ice Park Feb. 5-14. Construction of the ice park is underway. (Roger Knox- Morning Star)

Construction of the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park in Polson Park has begun.

The 61st annual Carnival, with its Wild West theme, presented by Valley First, runs Feb. 5-14.

The festival will look much different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but organizers are thrilled to be hosting a drive-thru event in the park for the duration of Carnival.

“The Drive-Thru Ice Park will feature ice sculptures and wild west displays lining the roadway through Polson Park,” said Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx. “Cars will drive through and enjoy not only the sights but an audio story to go along with the visuals, kind of like a theme park ride.”

Those wishing to participate in the event must have a vehicle as per COVID-19 health orders. The park will be open to drive through four times daily – 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. each day and night of Carnival.

“The 6-7:30 p.m. drive-thru will feature the ice and displays lit up – adding to the beauty of the park,” said Proulx.

Tickets are just $10 per vehicle and can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com or in-store at the Vernon Winter Carnival office on 35th Avenue.

Vernon Winter Carnival would like to advise the public well in advance that Polson Park will be closed to the public February 5-14, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily for the Drive-Thru Ice Park event.

“On behalf of Vernon Winter Carnival we’d like to say thank you to the community and all our sponsors for the support in making this happen,” said Proulx. “We’re so excited to be able to bring this activity to the community in a safe and fun way.”

Visit vernonwintercarnival.com for more information on the Drive-Thru Ice Park, virtual events and volunteer opportunities.

