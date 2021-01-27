A man looks at a plan for an ice sculpture in Polson Park that will be part of the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Drive-Thru Ice Park Feb. 5-14. Construction of the ice park is underway. (Roger Knox- Morning Star)

A man looks at a plan for an ice sculpture in Polson Park that will be part of the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Drive-Thru Ice Park Feb. 5-14. Construction of the ice park is underway. (Roger Knox- Morning Star)

Vernon Winter Carnival Ice Park construction begins

Virtual drive-thru event runs each day and night of 61st annual Carnival in Polson Park Feb. 5-14

Construction of the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park in Polson Park has begun.

The 61st annual Carnival, with its Wild West theme, presented by Valley First, runs Feb. 5-14.

The festival will look much different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but organizers are thrilled to be hosting a drive-thru event in the park for the duration of Carnival.

“The Drive-Thru Ice Park will feature ice sculptures and wild west displays lining the roadway through Polson Park,” said Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx. “Cars will drive through and enjoy not only the sights but an audio story to go along with the visuals, kind of like a theme park ride.”

Those wishing to participate in the event must have a vehicle as per COVID-19 health orders. The park will be open to drive through four times daily – 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. each day and night of Carnival.

“The 6-7:30 p.m. drive-thru will feature the ice and displays lit up – adding to the beauty of the park,” said Proulx.

Tickets are just $10 per vehicle and can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com or in-store at the Vernon Winter Carnival office on 35th Avenue.

Vernon Winter Carnival would like to advise the public well in advance that Polson Park will be closed to the public February 5-14, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily for the Drive-Thru Ice Park event.

“On behalf of Vernon Winter Carnival we’d like to say thank you to the community and all our sponsors for the support in making this happen,” said Proulx. “We’re so excited to be able to bring this activity to the community in a safe and fun way.”

Visit vernonwintercarnival.com for more information on the Drive-Thru Ice Park, virtual events and volunteer opportunities.

READ MORE: Curtains rise on virtual theatre experience this Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival prize sled on display


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carnivalEvents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Need a Valentine’s Day gift? Vernon’s Archway Society has you covered
Next story
Community Champion: Tom Ouchi finds gratification in helping others

Just Posted

Tom Ouchi is Respect Works Here’s Community Champion for January 2021. (Contributed)
Community Champion: Tom Ouchi finds gratification in helping others

Tom Ouchi is the January Community Champion

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded a structure fire on Valleyview Place Jan. 26, 2021, around 5 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon firefighters knock down fully involved basement blaze

All occupants of the home got out safely but have been displaced, their home extensively damaged

Vernon Winter Carnival Cop John Fawcett, left, and Carnival director Paul Cousins sell raffle tickets for a 2019 Polaris Snowmobile, plus $1,000 worth of gear from BDM Motorsports.(Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Carnival ropes in fun amid Vernon’s winter/COVID blues

Plenty of virtual, and a few in-person, events planned for Feb. 5-14

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are responding to a multi-vehicle incident on Highway 6 at Middleton Way Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Lawrna Myers - Contributed)
Multi-vehicle crash at Hwy. 6 in Vernon

More to come

A man looks at a plan for an ice sculpture in Polson Park that will be part of the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Drive-Thru Ice Park Feb. 5-14. Construction of the ice park is underway. (Roger Knox- Morning Star)
Vernon Winter Carnival Ice Park construction begins

Virtual drive-thru event runs each day and night of 61st annual Carnival in Polson Park Feb. 5-14

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file
Williams Lake medevac flight encounters drone at Kelowna International Airport

The airport is a no-drone zone to keep aircraft safe at all times

Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)
Chimney fire spreads to roof of Okanagan home

Fire crews had to return twice to the house and go through the roof to find the flames

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain

North Shore SAR team braves considerable conditions to reach injured snowboarder

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
UPDATE: No sign of small plane that went down in waters south of Vancouver Island

Searchers out on both sides of border between Victoria and Port Angeles

In this undated image made from a video taken by the Duke of Sussex and posted on @SaveChildrenUK by the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shows the Duchess of Sussex reading the book “Duck! Rabbit!” to their son Archie who celebrates his first birthday on Wednesday May 6, 2020. The Canadian Paediatric Society is reminding families that the process of raising a reader starts from birth. (Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK)
Canadian Paediatric Society says raising a reader starts from birth

CPS says literacy is one of the strongest predictors of lifelong health outcomes

Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough responds to a question during a news conference Thursday August 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Easing rules for parental benefits created inequities among parents, documents say

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough’s office says the government will make any necessary changes

People walk along a pedestrianized zone of Sainte-Catherine street in Montreal, Monday, May 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Newly released statistics point to a major drop in police-recorded crime during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Crime down in first 8 months of pandemic, but mental health calls rise: StatCan

The agency says violent crimes such as assault dropped significantly

Most Read