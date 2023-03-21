Vernon Winter Carnival located at 3401-35th Avenue. (Vernon Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival located at 3401-35th Avenue. (Vernon Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival in need of new office space

The lease is coming to an end on the building located at 3401-35th Avenue

It’s the end of an area.

After several decades of being located at 3401-35th Avenue, the Vernon Winter Carnival is in need of a new office.

The lease is up at the end of March 2024 for the non-profit and carnival organizers are on the lookout for a new place to call home.

Executive director Kris Fuller said the current office space has been perfect to store decor, lights, sports equipment, and art supplies as well as run board meetings and handle ticket sales.

“It’s wonderful how much we have accumulated over the years for our festival,” said Fuller.

The office is a large building which also houses archives, trophies and historic brochures.

“It’s going to be a challenge to find another big building but I’m sure we can do it,” said chair Laurell Cornell.

The non-profit has extended its lease many times over the more than 35 years in the office space, but the building is old and carnival organizers believe it’s time to move on.

Vernon Winter Carnival is searching for a building that has extensive storage as well as office space.

“We are in the creative-thinking mode, wondering if there is another non-profit who would share a space with us, wondering if a local business wants to host us, sponsor a new building or even if someone in the community has a creative idea, we are open to it all,” said Fuller.

For those who might have an idea for a new space to house the Vernon Winter Carnival contact info@vernonwintercarnival.com.

Vernon

