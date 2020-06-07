Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The organization will hold its annual general meeting Tuesday, June 23. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival meets to plan 2021 event

Annual general meeting set for Tuesday, June 23, at Paddlewheel Hall. Carnival theme is Wild West

Preparations for the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival begin in earnest Tuesday, June 23, as the organization hosts its annual general meeting.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Paddlewheel Hall (7813 Okanagan Landing Road).

“Join us and hear what the future holds for Vernon Winter Carnival and the plans for Carnival 2021 – Wild West Carnival – Presented by Valley First,” said Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx.

This is an opportunity for new board members to be nominated and to be voted in.

“If you’d like to be a part of the 61st Annual Vernon Winter Carnival now is your chance,” said Proulx. “Join us and help to plan one of Canada’s largest Winter Festivals right here in Vernon.

The Carnival is coming off a successful 60th annual event in February 2020, Carnival Remembers the 1960s.

For more information about becoming a member of the society or a board member, or to RSVP, please email info@vernonwintercarnival.com.

Please note, physical distancing measures will be in place for the meeting. A maximum 50 people will be permitted in the space, with six-foot distance to be kept at all times. For people with compromised immune systems, those who are sick or are uncomfortable attending the event, there will be a Zoom link available through the Carnival website and/or Facebook page.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carnival

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

Just Posted

Vernon Winter Carnival meets to plan 2021 event

Annual general meeting set for Tuesday, June 23, at Paddlewheel Hall. Carnival theme is Wild West

Vernon internment camp shut down 100 years ago

Vernon and District Family History Society to commemorate end of internment operations

Water service outage planned for Okanagan system

Control room work being done on Killiney Beach Water System on Westside of Okanagan Lake

VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released in Malakwa after nearly three-month recovery

The bird took its first free flight in over two months on June 5.

Entangled gopher snake freed from netting in Coldstream

Local wildlife expert offers a reminder to homeowners following the snake’s rescue

VIDEO: B.C. dentist gets grand welcome home after two months in hospital fighting COVID-19

Michael Chow was given a surprise send off by hospital staff and ‘welcome home’ from neighbours

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Summerland memorial includes nine minutes of silence for George Floyd

Close to 50 gather Saturday to show support to African American community

PHOTOS: Second Shuswap Black Lives Matter rally draws big crowd

An estimated 400 people showed up in downtown Salmon Arm Saturday to show unity

Summerland mountain once had slaughterhouse, skating rink

Rink from 1909 was created by Summerland pioneer James Ritchie

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Former Kelowna Rocket speaks out about racism in Canadian hockey, society

Michael Herringer shared his personal experiences on Instagram June 5

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Most Read