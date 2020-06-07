Vernon Winter Carnival meets to plan 2021 event

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The organization will hold its annual general meeting Tuesday, June 23. (Morning Star - file photo)

Preparations for the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival begin in earnest Tuesday, June 23, as the organization hosts its annual general meeting.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Paddlewheel Hall (7813 Okanagan Landing Road).

“Join us and hear what the future holds for Vernon Winter Carnival and the plans for Carnival 2021 – Wild West Carnival – Presented by Valley First,” said Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx.

This is an opportunity for new board members to be nominated and to be voted in.

“If you’d like to be a part of the 61st Annual Vernon Winter Carnival now is your chance,” said Proulx. “Join us and help to plan one of Canada’s largest Winter Festivals right here in Vernon.

The Carnival is coming off a successful 60th annual event in February 2020, Carnival Remembers the 1960s.

For more information about becoming a member of the society or a board member, or to RSVP, please email info@vernonwintercarnival.com.

Please note, physical distancing measures will be in place for the meeting. A maximum 50 people will be permitted in the space, with six-foot distance to be kept at all times. For people with compromised immune systems, those who are sick or are uncomfortable attending the event, there will be a Zoom link available through the Carnival website and/or Facebook page.



