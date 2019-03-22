Vernon workshop explores anxiety in search of hope

Everyone faces anxiety to some level or another but for some the struggle seems constant and unforgiving. People of all ages feel that their world is getting out of control whether it be a student facing a tough workload or another test; or a middle-aged couple facing the financial troubles and time constraints of taking care of their children and parents. Life is difficult and those difficulties can lead us to feeling anxious and developing anxiety disorders. For those who are not currently struggling with anxiety we know of many people who are. So how can we help? A better understanding of anxiety and embracing hope can help, which led Vernon Minister Murray Ververda to the development of this year’s workshop theme.

The Vernon Church of Christ (4107 Pleasant Valley Rd.) will be holding a Workshop about Understanding Anxiety and Embracing Hope on Saturday, March 30. The day starts at 9:30 a.m. and contains four one-hour sessions, with lunch provided, and wraps up at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 through vernonchurchofchrist.com or Facebook (www.facebook.com/vernoncoc/) or $20 at the door to cover the cost of the workbook and the lunch. Those interested are asked to register online, or call 250-545-6892 or email vernonchurchofchrist@telus.net by Wednesday, March 27 as seating is limited.

“This is not a lecture but a workshop,” says Ververda, as people will do hands on work and have material to follow up on when they get home.

This is the 10th workshop offered to the church and community by the Vernon Church of Christ and the first one about anxiety and hope. It is also the first one that will be co-taught by Dave Allen.

The intent is to develop a better understanding of anxiety and the treatment options, as well as, explore the positive impact of Hope during times of difficulty. Ververda, the Minister and Biblical Counselor with the Vernon Church of Christ, along with Dave Allen a Canadian Certified Counsellor (CCC) with the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association and Registered Social Worker (RSW) with the Alberta College of Social Workers, will be presenting the material using lecture, multimedia, group interaction and a workbook. The material will help people who are struggling with anxiety and it will be helpful for those who want to help others who are struggling.

The workshop is intended to give people perspective, information, a place to ask questions, and a time to gather specific information about anxiety and its treatments and the impact of hope for those who are losing hope or feeling hopeless. These topics have been selected because they impact many people at some time, or many times, in their lives.

“The strength is that the material is immediately helpful and informative in a way that connects with people” says Ververda. “We have had good feedback from our workshops, and we anticipate this year’s material to be particularly impactful.”

