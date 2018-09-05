Vernon’s Butcher Boys give back

Butcher Boys hosted their 10th Annual Chris Huculak Memorial BBQ and Fundraiser for Hospice in July to raise funds for hospice. Leslie Harvey of NOHS (left), the Butcher Boys staff and volunteers, Captain Tyler Fessenden and firefighter Leslie Ettlinger, BX Swan Lake Fire and Rescue. presented the North Okanagan Hospice Society with a cheque from Butcher Boys and the Fire Department in the amount of $18,500 from the proceeds raised at the event on Aug. 13. Missing from photo are event organizer Jonathan Gardner, Blanca’s Hairstyling, Esthetics-on-the-go, Styles on Mane and face painter Charlene Beer. (Photo submitted)

