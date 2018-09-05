Butcher Boys hosted their 10th Annual Chris Huculak Memorial BBQ and Fundraiser for Hospice in July to raise funds for hospice. Leslie Harvey of NOHS (left), the Butcher Boys staff and volunteers, Captain Tyler Fessenden and firefighter Leslie Ettlinger, BX Swan Lake Fire and Rescue. presented the North Okanagan Hospice Society with a cheque from Butcher Boys and the Fire Department in the amount of $18,500 from the proceeds raised at the event on Aug. 13. Missing from photo are event organizer Jonathan Gardner, Blanca’s Hairstyling, Esthetics-on-the-go, Styles on Mane and face painter Charlene Beer. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Butcher Boys give back

$18,500 raised for North Okanagan Hospice Society

Butcher Boys hosted their 10th Annual Chris Huculak Memorial BBQ and Fundraiser for Hospice in July to raise funds for hospice.

Leslie Harvey of NOHS (left), the Butcher Boys staff and volunteers, Captain Tyler Fessenden and firefighter Leslie Ettlinger, BX Swan Lake Fire and Rescue. presented the North Okanagan Hospice Society with a cheque from Butcher Boys and the Fire Department in the amount of $18,500 from the proceeds raised at the event on Aug. 13.

Missing from photo are event organizer Jonathan Gardner, Blanca’s Hairstyling, Esthetics-on-the-go, Styles on Mane and face painter Charlene Beer.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap 3 day forecast

Just Posted

Vernon endorses climate action revolving fund policy and projects

Revolving fund would support projects that provide measurable savings

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to Kelowna

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Lumby seeks more affordable housing

Staff to submit application for grant funding through BC Housing for project

Acton to seek fourth term as Lumby mayor

Kevin Acton officially files papers in village for Oct. 20 municipal election

Armstrong arson suspect’s matter moves into New Year

Colette Leneveu will appear next in Vernon Law Courts April 17, 2019 for a pre-trial conference

Okanagan-Shuswap 3 day forecast

A smoky skies bullet is still in effect for the Okanagan and Shuswap

Vernon’s Butcher Boys give back

$18,500 raised for North Okanagan Hospice Society

Downhome delta blues in Ashton Creek

Country Pete McGill and Alabama Mike with the Riverside Blues Band perform Sept. 10 at Lorenzo’s Cafe

Okanagan shooters honour founding members

North Okanagan Trap & Skeet Club Labour Day Classic

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to defend populism at Toronto event

The announcement comes days after Bannon was dropped from next month’s New Yorker Festival

Racism runs wild online after truck driver damages B.C. bridge

Princeton residents deal with fallout from racists rants posted to local Facebook group

Wanted man thought to be in North Okanagan, Kamloops area

RCMP asking for help in locating Shane Mark Mulholland

Celebrating 25 years of Lake Country ArtWalk

The 25th anniversary of ArtWalk will be happening Sept. 8 and 9

Most Read