Dave Crerar with the Vernon Flying Club swoops low as participants in the North Okanagan Community Living Society’s Living Flag fundraiser stand in a maple leaf in support of a local family at Grahame Park in Vernon July 1, 2018. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Vernon’s gearing up for second “Canada Living Flag”

The event will act as a fundraiser for a local eight-year-old living with a lifelong form of epilepsy

Vernonites can kick off Canada Day by showing national and local pride by participating in the second annual living flag.

Organized by the North Okanagan Community Life Society, NOCLS, the event will act as a fundraiser in support of a local family. Liam Thiessen, 8, is living with a rare lifelong form of epilepsy that began in the first year of his life. Due to the unpredictability of seizures, he requires around the clock support.

One of four children in his family, Thiessen said he loves school, his friends and family. His family have made many adaptations to their home to accommodate him and his support needs, however government funding only provides a portion towards the necessary medical equipment needed. Thiessen’s parents are needing to raise $7,500 for their portion of these most recent medical equipment needs, that are imperative to Thiessen’s quality of life.

The family-friendly event will be held on Monday, July 1 at Graham Park located behind Fulton Secondary School. It will kick off at 9 a.m., with the main event — “Canada Day Living Flag” Photo — taking place around 10 a.m.

Participants will get a Canada Day T-shirt with every $10 donation and then create a Human Maple Leaf. Vernon Flying Club will fly over and the Morning Star will snap a photo. Last year marked the first year of the event, which saw 150 participants to form a maple leaf. The event raised $6,000 for another local family.

Children 12 and under wearing red will get into photo free. For more information, contact NOCLS at 250-545-5153.

