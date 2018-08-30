Vernon’s Messy Church good, clean fun

It’s Friday night and families are ready to relax and enjoy some time together.

Messy Church at All Saints Anglican Church is Friday, Sept. 14 from 5-7 p.m. and is a chance for families to enjoy crafts, activities, music and dinner together. The program is free but pre-registration is appreciated. (Photo Submitted)

Cara Brady

For The Morning Star

It’s Friday night and families are ready to relax and enjoy some time together.

Messy Church, starting its fourth year at All Saints Anglican Church in Vernon, is a time for activities, music and dinner together, all at no charge.

“It’s a chance for children and families to experience the Bible in an informal setting without attending church. We see this as a gift to the community and a fresh new way to learn about church,” said Nell McInnes, a program volunteer. “There is no expectation that people who attend Messy Church will attend regular services. Some people do and some don’t. Working parents like this time together where they can bring children of all ages. We like seeing the parents and children making new friends here and looking forward to seeing each other every time.”

RELATED: Here Comes Messy Church

Messy Church started in England and is now in many countries. It centres on Bible stories with activities, music and dinner prepared by All Saints volunteers. There is a short child-friendly worship service lead by Wendy Adams, All Saints Children and Family minister, before dinner.

The activities, including some active play ones, are suitable for children from infant to age 12. Older children are welcome to help with activities so the family can attend together.

“We like Messy Church because it’s something we can do together as a family,” said Jackie Graham.

She and her husband Jay have been attending with their children Ella, 10, Daniel, eight, and Lexie, four, since Messy Church started in Vernon.

“We tell other families that this is an interactive way to explore faith and touch base with God in an open and welcoming setting. It’s a lovely way to come together and meet with other parents. And I enjoy having the meal prepared so that parents can relax and enjoy this time with the family in their busy lives.”

Messy Church takes place Friday, Sept. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at All Saints Church, with two more fall sessions, Oct. 12 and Nov. 16. Everyone is welcome and children must be accompanied by an adult, parent, grandparent or guardian. Messy Church is free but people are urged to let organizers know if you are attending as this helps with meal planning. For more information, e-mail: messy church.vernon@gmail.com.

RELATED: All Saints is restoring its future

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.