Vernon’s second annual “Living Flag” to take place Canada Day

Friday morning, The Morning Star joined local pilot Tom Glover for a test run for the second annual Living Flag put on by the North Okanagan Community Life Society.

The event will be held on Canada Day (Monday, July 1) at Graham Park located behind Fulton Secondary School. It will kick off at 9 a.m., with the main event — “Canada Day Living Flag” Photo — taking place around 10 a.m.

The event will act as a fundraiser for a local eight-year-old living with a lifelong form of epilepsy. Liam Thiessen, eight, is living with a rare lifelong form of epilepsy that began in the first year of his life. Due to the unpredictability of seizures, he requires around the clock support.

Participants will get a Canada Day T-shirt with every $10 donation and then create a human maple leaf. Vernon Flying Club will fly over and The Morning Star will snap a photo. Last year marked the first year of the event, which saw 150 participants to form a maple leaf. The event raised $6,000 for another local family. This year, NOCLS said the goal is to fill the inside of the maple leaf.

