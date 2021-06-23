Vernon’s Sunshine Day a hit

Bands played live from atop two downtown Vernon buildings June 19 during Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Day. (PixelSkyPhotography)

The sun may have been hiding behind some clouds, but that didn’t put a damper on Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Day last Saturday.

Downtown was bustling with pedestrians, shoppers, comic book characters and more June 19. Plus, live music made a comeback.

Corners were full of people moving and shaking – while minding their distance – to the musical stylings of The Young’uns and Noble Crew from atop the new Thirty One & Main and the Kalamalka Hotel.

“From the feedback I’ve received, everybody had a phenomenal day,” DVA marketing and promotions coordinator Peter Kaz said.

“New businesses that just opened got a lot of new eyeballs and all the other businesses were pretty happy,” he added, noting he observed a lot of shopping bags in hand.

But really, for him, it was all about seeing everyone’s excitement.

“We saw a lot of smiles and a lot of people dancing,” he said.

The one-day affair was a modified event and nod to the Sunshine Festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New this year, a fashion show parade saw models from local clothing stores turn Main Street (30th Avenue) into their runway.

Superheroes and comic book characters marched through the city streets in a March of Heroes that started with a wave to first responders and health care workers at Vernon Jubilee Hospital in celebration and recognition of their continued efforts during the pandemic.

And, in honour of Father’s Day (June 20), people could dust off their best dad joke at the DVA tent stationed near the rainbow crosswalk.

DJs, busy patios, sidewalk sales and extended hours kept shoppers busy and entertained all day.

“We just tried to create activity for the times we are in,” Kaz said.

Now, the DVA is turning its attention toward plans for the 2900-block closure.

But Kaz’s growing list of creative ideas depends on the provincial health orders which are set to change July 1 as B.C. moves into Stage 3 of the Restart Plan.

Superheroes took over the streets during Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Day on June 19. (PixelSkyPhotography)