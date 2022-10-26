Abbotsford resident Cam Massey was checking his overnight video surveillance footage on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he came across a clip of a bear making off with a pumpkin in the townhouse complex where he lives. (Screenshot from video)

VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Thief rolls its find through townhouse complex and then abandons it

A four-legged pumpkin thief struck an Abbotsford townhouse complex early Wednesday morning (Oct. 26).

Cam Massey lives in the complex in the area of George Ferguson Way and Nelson Place. He was checking his overnight video surveillance footage after waking up and discovered that an intruder had paid a visit at about 1:20 a.m.

The footage shows a small bear rolling a pumpkin along the road of the complex as if it’s a brand-new toy.

ALSO SEE: Momma bear and cubs caught rummaging for food in Abbotsford driveway

Massey said someone in the complex had put out some uncarved pumpkins and the bear helped itself, guiding its new plaything into the cul de sac, where it abandoned it.

Massey said there have been bear warnings in recent days posted in the cul de sac at the entrance to the nearby trails.

VIDEO FOOTAGE SUBMITTED BY CAM MASSEY


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsBreaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Summerland Festival of Lights returns
Next story
Vernon centre promotes health literacy

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann (right) and dispatcher Kathryn Ahvenus (second from right) present $5,700 toVernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation associate director, philanthropic, Cassandra Schwarz (left) and Amy Novakowski, patient care coordinator, VJH Women’s and Children’s Health Services. The money comes from the annual Cops For Kids cycling trek to help purchase new equipment. (Cops For Kids photo)
Cops For Kids benefits Vernon babies

The John Rudy Health Resource Centre helps people navigate the health care system and understand their health information at no cost. (Submitted photo)
Vernon centre promotes health literacy

Black smoke billows from a mobile home in Oyama on Oct. 26. (Scott Polie/Facebook)
Mobile home fully engulfed in flames in Lake Country

(Black Press file photo)
Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways