Video explains city infrastructure challenges

The City of Vernon has released a short informational video to tell the story of the challenges that the city faces in terms of aging infrastructure and funding.

The video also highlights some of the recent capital projects that are helping to address these and achieve council’s strategic plan goals.

The three minute animated video, developed by Sproing Creative in Vernon, is the latest in a series from the city designed to inform residents about complex subjects such as taxation and capital works.

You can watch the new video below.