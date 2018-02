Four-year-old A.J. Pataoulis checks out a feature before slaying it during a Rail Jam at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in January. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

At four years old, A.J. Pitaoulis is already shredding the slopes like a pro.

The young snowboarder stole the show at a Revelstoke Mountain Resort Rail Jam at the end of January.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Rail Jam at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

He was featured recently in a Revelstoke Mountain Resort video shot by photographer Tom Poole. Check it out as Pitaoulis travels around the mountain with his friend Kasper Treadway.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.