Valedictorians Paige Russill and Koen Buckingham recounted their school experiences in their address to the students. (Contributed)

VIDEO: Summerland grads receive diplomas

Watch the complete video coverage of Summerland Secondary School’s 2020 graduation ceremonies

For Summerland Secondary School’s class of 2020, graduation has been a time to celebrate achievements during a time of adversity.

The 110 Grade 12 students have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in numerous closures beginning in March of this year.

And instead of a traditional graduation ceremony, the school had a number of mini-ceremonies in June. A complete video, with speeches and the presentation of diplomas and awards, has been linked to this story.

Trevor Robinson, vice-principal of the high school, spoke of the importance of planning and preparation, especially during times of uncertainty.

“Within our challenges can lie opportunities,” he said.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Graduating students parade through Summerland

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Graduation during the time of COVID-19

“I am confident that you are well prepared for the world to come. All you have to do is decide what to do with the time that is given you.”

Olympic bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps, who graduated from Summerland Secondary School in 2004, urged the students to take time to consider their future.

“At this point in your life, time is on your side,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity. The world has literally stopped spinning. The treadmill has stopped. You can step off and just look around and decide what it is you want to do in the future.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a video speech, also presented a message to the graduating students.

“Even if today is different than you had planned, I want you to know that this moment is still very special, because nothing can take away the hard work it took to get here — not even a global pandemic,” he said.

“Class of 2020, this is still your year to shine…. You have the power to change Canada and the world for the better.”

Valedictorians Paige Russill and Koen Buckingham talked about their experiences during their years of schooling.

At the end of 2019, the students were excited about the possibilities of the new year.

“We counted down at New Year’s, prepared to rock 2020’s world,” Buckingham said. “As spring break arrived, so did the ultimate adversary. But our class was prepared.”

“This year was most definitely one the world and ourselves will not soon forget. With our adversities, we have built resilience,” Russill said.

The Verrier Award, the highest honour given by the high school, went to Devyn Slade.

In addition to a strong academic performance, Slade has been involved in dance and theatre, spending many hours with school productions. Earlier this year, she was the recipient of the Youth Leadership Award, presented at the Summerland Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Community Excellence Awards.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Graduation 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Olympic bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps, who graduated from Summerland Secondary School in 2004, presented a message to this year’s graduates. (Contributed)

Trevor Robinson, vice-principal of Summerland Secondary School, speaks to the graduating students. (Contributed)

Devyn Slade was the recipient of the 2020 Verrier Award. The award is the school’s highest honour. Earlier this year, Slade also received the Youth Leadership Award, presented during the Business and Community Excellence Awards. (Contributed)

This year, 110 students from Summerland Secondary School received their diplomas. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Graduating students parade through Summerland

Just Posted

Summer fun ahead for SilverStar Museum

Nature walks, bird watching, book talks and more among events planned for COVID-19 summer

GALLERY: Beaver, deer spotted around Vernon

Morning Star readers submit urban wildlife photographs

North Okanagan to receive emergency preparedness funding from province

Local district, municipalities will receive just shy of $87K combined from province-wide funding pool

Vernon forges ahead with planning of new rec centre

Mayor hopes community partners become involved with $90M project in the future

Controlled burn underway near Vernon

Fuel management confused for wildfire by local residents

B.C. records 10 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

There have been 174 deaths due to COVID-19 since January in B.C.

VIDEO: Summerland grads receive diplomas

Watch the complete video coverage of Summerland Secondary School’s 2020 graduation ceremonies

VIDEO: Graduating students parade through Summerland

Annual parade takes different form due to COVID-19 restrictions

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

Talk is cheap and it’s time to do things about racism, says Doug Ford

B.C. cuts fees, not red tape for farmland home construction

Gravel roads get relief from fill dumping regulations

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board

Canadians fail quiz on prominent BIPOC figures in history

Only 160 of 1,0000 respondents were able to pass a quiz on racialized Canadians

Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Cannabis retailers call for change in B.C.’s legal sales regime

Online purchase and delivery monopoly exploited by black market in COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read