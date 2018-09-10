EXAMINING VEHICLES Brad and Nancy Robb look at a bright orange 1940 Nash Lafrett, one of 264 vehicles on display at the 13th annual Endless Summer Show and Shine in Summerland. The car show, organized by the Apple Valley Cruisers, was held on Saturday. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

VIDEO: Vintage vehicles, hot rods on display in Summerland

Hundreds of vehicles in 13th annual Endless Summer Show and Shine

An wide variety of antique and vintage vehicles, hot rods, collectible cars and more were on display in Summerland’s Memorial Park on Saturday during the 13th annual Endless Summer Show and Shine.

The car show was organized by the Apple Valley Cruisers, a Summerland-based car club with members throughout the Okanagan.

Jacques Lefebvre, president of the club, said there were 264 vehicles at this year’s show.

The vehicles included a 1912 pickup truck, a 2014 Mercedes SLS AMG Gullwing and plenty of muscle cars and antique autos.

“If you can’t find a car here that you like, it doesn’t exist,” he said.

New to the car show this year was Electric Avenue, a display of electric vehicles, with eight or nine in that category, Lefebvre said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country camp for kids with disabilities celebrates 50 years
Next story
Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Just Posted

North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Vernon tests traffic lights

Testing until Oct. 12

North Okanagan Knights split KIJHL road games

Team plays home opener Friday in Armstrong against the Kamloops Storm

Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

The woman went into medical distress behind the wheel …

Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Trees were cut down at edge of Woodbridge Nature Preserve in Summerland

Video: Battle of the barnyard

Farm animals compete in watermelon eating contest in Princeton.

Splatsin companies earn BC Indigenous Business awards

Two companies up for same award from Enderby band; one wins, one is runner-up

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Spallumcheen company toasts VJHF

Gambrinus Malting Corporation raises $5,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Most Read