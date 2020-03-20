Viral Okanagan singer covers ’80s rock song to lift spirits amid COVID-19

Vernon-born musician Justin Moore covers Don’t Stand so Close to Me… with a twist

Vernon-born musician Justin Moore, right, and longtime musician and roommate Landon Colvin cover the Police’s Don’t Stand so Close to Me without the use of instruments to spread some joy amid growing COVID-19 concerns. (Facebook)

No more face-to-face classes at Okanagan College amid growing COVID-19 concerns means Vernon-born musician Justin Moore has found some time to work on something special to lift spirits.

That name may sound familiar as Moore went viral in January after he recorded a duet of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect Symphony with his father, Paul.

What better way to cheer the community up than with a rendition of the Police’s Don’t Stand so Close to Me… with a twist.

Moore, who now resides in Kelowna, and roommate Landon Colvin covered the classic rock song, and their hands, without using a single instrument.

Instead, the duo utilized household items, such as empty bottles and slamming cupboards.

The hardest part: “trying to find the hi-hat,” Moore said about the video that dropped March 19.

“We actually came up with the idea of the sizzling pan at the same time.”

Admittedly, Moore said the video took a long time — eight hours — but with online classes underway, he’s found lots of time to work on his music.

Moore said he and longtime musician Colvin filmed the video because it has been a challenge to find those feel-good moments in the wake of these unprecedented times.

Moore and Colvin played together in a band called Armonia for 11 years.

“We still do a yearly reunion show.”

Perhaps, the cover will make an appearance on the set list.

