Viral Okanagan singer covers ’80s rock song to lift spirits amid COVID-19

No more face-to-face classes at Okanagan College amid growing COVID-19 concerns means Vernon-born musician Justin Moore has found some time to work on something special to lift spirits.
That name may sound familiar as Moore went viral in January after he recorded a duet of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect Symphony with his father, Paul.
What better way to cheer the community up than with a rendition of the Police’s Don’t Stand so Close to Me… with a twist.
Moore, who now resides in Kelowna, and roommate Landon Colvin covered the classic rock song, and their hands, without using a single instrument.
Instead, the duo utilized household items, such as empty bottles and slamming cupboards.
The hardest part: “trying to find the hi-hat,” Moore said about the video that dropped March 19.
“We actually came up with the idea of the sizzling pan at the same time.”
Admittedly, Moore said the video took a long time — eight hours — but with online classes underway, he’s found lots of time to work on his music.
Moore said he and longtime musician Colvin filmed the video because it has been a challenge to find those feel-good moments in the wake of these unprecedented times.
Moore and Colvin played together in a band called Armonia for 11 years.
“We still do a yearly reunion show.”
Perhaps, the cover will make an appearance on the set list.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.