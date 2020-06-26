Brittany Wright and newborn son Camden. (Contributed)

Virtual radiothon raises $50K for Vernon hospital

The 17th annual fundraiser is in support of Women’s & Children’s Health Services

The Have a Heart Radiothon looked different this year, but the end result was the same: North Okanagan residents stepped up in a big way for women’s and children’s health.

Though the Radiothon was done virtually, a total of $50,400 was raised in just 12 hours. The donations will help the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation purchase equipment essential for the care of patients in the hospital’s Women’s and Children’s department.

“I am constantly in awe of how our community comes together to support our hospital. From the early challengers and donors who set the tone, to callers phoning throughout the day, your generosity will have an impact for years to come,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation Executive Director. “A special thank you must also go to Bell Media and the entire Sun FM team for their creativity and courage in trying something new. This year’s virtual event was outstanding.”

Valley First Credit Union continued its tradition of manning the phone lines, and helped kick off the day with a pre-event commitment of $1,000. However, when Branch Manager Zachary Palmer took to the airwaves to announce their donation, he surprised everyone by increasing their donation to an $5,000.

Brittany Wright, mom to newborn son Camden, explained why her family supported the Radiothon this year.

“The care and compassion that we received in our time spent with our premature son at VJHwas beyond exceptional,” she said. “From the nursing staff to the pediatricians, to the cleaners and food service staff, everyone went above and beyond to help us through a very emotional time. We are forever grateful.”

The funds raised in those 12 hours aren’t final; donations are still arriving in the mail, and are still being accepted online.

