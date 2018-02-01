The City of Vernon is now taking applications for the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP volunteer program. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Volunteers needed for RCMP program

Total of 15 applications to be accepted for City of Vernon RCMP volunteer program

The City of Vernon is now accepting applications for the Vernon RCMP volunteer program.

Fifteen new candidates will be interviewed and selected by Feb. 28.

This is a volunteer position working in conjunction with the City of Vernon and the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP. The program is run under the direction and supervision of the City of Vernon crime prevention coordinator Regan Borisenko.

Each candidate will undergo an interview, extensive security and background checks and 27 hours of comprehensive training that includes six field training sessions. Volunteers will be working with partner agencies such as the RCMP, City of Vernon Bylaw and ICBC.

“For more than 27 years, this community-based City of Vernon RCMP volunteer program has helped to minimize the amount of crime occurring throughout Vernon,” said Borisenko. “City of Vernon RCMP volunteers are the extra eyes and ears for the RCMP. The program provides a valuable crime prevention service to our community.”

The Vernon RCMP volunteer program consists of more than 60 volunteers and delivers services such as foot patrols, speed watch operations, community mobile patrols, special event initiatives and many more services to assist the RCMP with crime prevention.

Initiatives, such as the City of Vernon RCMP volunteer program, allow citizens to become an integral part of the efforts to reducing crime within their own communities.

Interested applicants can contact Borisenko at 250-550-7847 or by e-mail at rborisenko@vernon.ca.

For an application to become a City of Vernon RCMP volunteer, please see the City of Vernon website at https://www.vernon.ca/homes-building/community-safety/rcmp-volunteers.

Previous story
Ice Time
Next story
Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Just Posted

Police seek purse snatcher

Woman in 70s has purse yanked from shoulder by cyclist in downtown Vernon

Shuswap organizations want improvements to water protection

B.C. Government conducting agriculture waste review

UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school, says Premier John Horgan

Premier John Horgan paid a visit to Davidson Road Elementary this afternoon

Regional tourism job fair seeking early bird registrants

Looking for a summer job? TOTA and go2HR say they can help

B&E suspect arrested at traffic stop

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP make arrest in connection with home break-in

It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Suspicious man conceals firearm outside Kamloops library

Officers found a loaded firearm on a man they arrested in downtown Kamloops

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

RCMP looking for witnesses after man died in snowmobiling accident

A Kamloops man died Sunday after falling into a creek bed and becoming pinned by his snowmobile

Great Big Sea fame raises funds for CMHA

Former Great Big Sea member Séan McCann shares his story for an upcoming show with CMHA March 4

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

Most Read