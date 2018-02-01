Volunteers needed for RCMP program

Total of 15 applications to be accepted for City of Vernon RCMP volunteer program

The City of Vernon is now taking applications for the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP volunteer program. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

The City of Vernon is now accepting applications for the Vernon RCMP volunteer program.

Fifteen new candidates will be interviewed and selected by Feb. 28.

This is a volunteer position working in conjunction with the City of Vernon and the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP. The program is run under the direction and supervision of the City of Vernon crime prevention coordinator Regan Borisenko.

Each candidate will undergo an interview, extensive security and background checks and 27 hours of comprehensive training that includes six field training sessions. Volunteers will be working with partner agencies such as the RCMP, City of Vernon Bylaw and ICBC.

“For more than 27 years, this community-based City of Vernon RCMP volunteer program has helped to minimize the amount of crime occurring throughout Vernon,” said Borisenko. “City of Vernon RCMP volunteers are the extra eyes and ears for the RCMP. The program provides a valuable crime prevention service to our community.”

The Vernon RCMP volunteer program consists of more than 60 volunteers and delivers services such as foot patrols, speed watch operations, community mobile patrols, special event initiatives and many more services to assist the RCMP with crime prevention.

Initiatives, such as the City of Vernon RCMP volunteer program, allow citizens to become an integral part of the efforts to reducing crime within their own communities.

Interested applicants can contact Borisenko at 250-550-7847 or by e-mail at rborisenko@vernon.ca.

For an application to become a City of Vernon RCMP volunteer, please see the City of Vernon website at https://www.vernon.ca/homes-building/community-safety/rcmp-volunteers.