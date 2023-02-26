Vuitton, Choo, Klein in attendance at Kelowna’s first Luxe Fashion Market

The event was hosted by the Great Closet Cleanout

The first Luxe Fashion Market was held at Laurel Packinghouse on Feb. 26, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The first Luxe Fashion Show was a success.

Held at Kelowna’s Laurel Packinghouse, the Great Closet Cleanout turned high-end for a more boutique style market.

With more than 20 vendors, shoppers could look at and buy new and gently used clothing and accessories from luxury brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Jimmy Choo.

The show was hosted Sunday (Feb. 26) from 12 to 4 p.m.

Shoppers had the option of purchasing a VIP ticket online ahead of the event to get early access to the deals from 11 a.m. to noon, before the market opened to everyone for $5 a ticket.

A portion of the money earned through admission sales will be donated to All Are Family Outreach, a volunteer-run charity supporting people in Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon and Armstrong.

The next event will the be Spring Ladies Closet Cleanout on March 19.

