FILE — Diane Neufeld (left) and Sherri Porter walk through Polson Park during Vernon’s inaugural Walk With Your Doc in 2017. An initiative of the Doctors of B.C., the event returns to Polson Park Friday at 12:15. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Walk with your doc in Vernon Friday

Vernon physicians urge residents to come to Polson Park for noon fitness initiative

Some local doctors have issued a prescription for all residents to lace up and walk with them Friday.

Walk with your Doc is returning for its second year to Polson Park May 11 at 12:15 p.m. where residents can get moving with their family physicians.

“The event is designed to promote fitness and activity,” said Dr. Jean Flanagan, who is hosting the event with doctors Mike Murphy, George Borchert, Ronald Long and Rajinder Dhaliwal from the Barnard Medical Clinic.

“There’s no goal, no fees, no commitment, no registration.

“It’s just a fun, noon-hour event to promote exercise.”

Everyone, no matter their ability, is urged to come out and enjoy the health benefits that just 30 minutes of brisk walking can bring: weight loss, boost to your immune system, improvement to the quality of sleep, stress reduction and even brain power. See more at whywalkyourdoc.ca

“Anybody is welcome, including other physicians,” said Flanagan.

The return of Walk with your Doc follows the inaugural event in Vernon last year, which had a great turnout.

“Shockingly, quite a few people came out. There were about 60,” said Flanagan.

See related: Walk with your doc

The first 60 people to meet at the Polson Park Bandshell Friday will receive a free pedometer.

