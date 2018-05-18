Pups Lucy and Ladybug get out for a stroll with their owner Wendy Long (right), joined by Lori Borchert (to her left) and followed by Dr. George Borchert and Myanna Thorlakson during the Walk With Your Doc in Polson Park recently. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Walk With Your Doc in Vernon

Jennifer Smith

Morning Star Staff

Previous story
Breakfast supports KidSport

Just Posted

Trades centre opens doors in Vernon this summer

New facility at Okanagan College Vernon campus will train 150 students a year, addressing skills gap

Splash park opens in Lake Country

Are you ready for May long?

Vernon business safety plan in the works

Task force finalizing list of recommendations to deal with criminal behaviour, homelessness, poverty

Missing woman sought

Ashton Creek resident’s disappearance concerning

Thursday night crash closed highway

Accident north of Vernon sends one person to hospital

Vernon hip hop artist eyed by TSN

Justin Nerling (TassNata) shoots Bring The Horns video at Civic Arena

Program builds skills, confidence and connections

Employ! program intake begins May 28

Penticton panhandler not deterred by trash

City staff moved trash and recycling bins into a regular panhandling spot to deter the practice

Locke leads North Valley gymnasts

Huge meet at Richmond Olympic Oval

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

Okanagan hockey tournament gives back to the next generation

Grindstone Award Foundation women’s hockey tournament in Kelowna and Girls Rock the Rink

Most Read