HOPE Outreach serves Kelowna and Vernon. (Black Press file photo)

Warm clothing sought for Okanagan's most vulnerable

Coat drive at People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 in Vernon and Nov. 7 in Kelowna

As the chill of winter settles in, the community is being urged to spread some warmth, and hope.

H.O.P.E. (Helping Out People Exploited) Okanagan is holding a warm clothing drive at Vernon’s People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are looking for men’s and ladie’s warm clothing – mostly winter coats, sweaters, hoodies,” executive director Angie Lohr said.

Socks, gloves, scarves and mitts are also sought, along with any toiletries for women, including feminine products, as well as makeup and costume jewelry.

As the colder weather is starting to settle in, our friends at Vernon HOPE are in need of warm clothes…

Posted by HOPE Okanagan on Monday, October 5, 2020

H.O.P.E. Outreach is a local Kelowna and Vernon based organization with the intention of helping out vulnerable and exploited women in the community.

But the group has recently extended its services to include men.

Another warm clothing drive takes place in Kelowna, Saturday, Nov. 7 at the C3 Church parking lot on Ethel Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As the colder weather is starting to settle in Kelowna we are asking you to hold onto any…

Posted by HOPE Okanagan on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Butterfly Kisses Boutique in Vernon is also holding monthly fundraisers for H.O.P.E. Okanagan.

Did you know that @butterfly.kisses.boutique15 in Vernon is doing monthly fundraisers for us with one of their items? Be sure to check out the amazing opportunity to support local (x2 😉)

Posted by HOPE Okanagan on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

H.O.P.E. Outreach workers in Vernon are collecting warm clothes for clients. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

H.O.P.E. Outreach volunteers help homeless ladies, and men, throughout the year. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

