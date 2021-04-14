A Canada goose can be seen via drone footage nesting in an elevated osprey nest near Crystal Waters south of Vernon April 11, 2021. (Alister James McLellan photo)

A Canada goose can be seen via drone footage nesting in an elevated osprey nest near Crystal Waters south of Vernon April 11, 2021. (Alister James McLellan photo)

WATCH: Goose moves into osprey nest near Vernon

Drone footage captured near Crystal Waters shows a goose nesting higher than usual…

A nest sitting on top of a man-made perch south of Vernon has an unusual occupant.

Drone footage of a Canada goose nesting high above Highway 97 with a dazzling view of Kalamalka Lake was captured and shared to Facebook by Alister James McLellan, who said he was driving to Vernon recently when he noticed the huge nest on a pole across from Crystal Waters Road.

“I was certain I’d spotted an eagle’s nest!” his post reads.

McLellan took the drone out for a close-up viewing on Monday and discovered the nest was indeed occupied, not with an eagle but with “a lone happy goose.”

The consensus from local residents is that the nest belongs to ospreys, which are seasonal to the area.

Canada geese tend to nest in the same area each year, and they usually nest at the ground level in expansive grasslands, or preferably on a small island, according to a 2016 UBC study. But the study in urban Vancouver also found geese are learning to nest on rooftops and other man-made perches to avoid predators.

The video garnered a number of responses, some from people who have seen this nest-squatting behaviour before.

“This is the second year she has stolen the osprey’s nest,” said Bonnie Ayriss in the comments. “Can’t imagine how she got (her babies) across 97 to the lake.”

Others wondered how the baby geese, once they’ve hatched, will be able to leave the nest; goslings aren’t able to fly until they are about three months old.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre says this can occasionally be a problem because geese don’t always plan ahead for their younglings’ departure when building or taking up a nest. But generally, newly hatched goslings can fall about two storeys without hurting themselves, “because they are so small and fluffy.”

Presumably, the goose and her babies will be kicked out of the nest when the ospreys return.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm locals’ skills bring steel sheep horn sculpture to Radium

READ MORE: North Okanagan Optimistic Club hosts youth photo contest

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Canada Goosevideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan Optimist Club hosts youth photo contest
Next story
Vernon resort challenge to fill the gap heard loud

Just Posted

Vernon resort challenge to fill the gap heard loud

SilverStar’s Filling The Gap program contributes more than $42,000 in partnership with Community Foundation North Okanagan

A Canada goose can be seen via drone footage nesting in an elevated osprey nest near Crystal Waters south of Vernon April 11, 2021. (Alister James McLellan photo)
WATCH: Goose moves into osprey nest near Vernon

Drone footage captured near Crystal Waters shows a goose nesting higher than usual…

Fifty-one improperly discarded needles were picked up from Vernon streets in four months as part of the Folks on Spokes program. (File)
85% fewer needles found around Vernon

Folks on Spokes numbers showing fewer improperly discarded sharps

Titanic was the largest and most luxurious ship in the world. Photo provided and colourized by Jiri Ferdinand.
QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

Titanic sank 109 years ago today, after hitting an iceberg

In a feature article published April 10, 2021 in The Times of London, ‘headlined British Columbia has what it takes to rival Napa Valley,’ the valley is praised extensively for its natural beauty and wine. (File photo)
From the U.K. with love: Okanagan wine, scenery receives international praise

The Times of London newspaper recently featured the valley in a wine and travel piece

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Miss., holds a box containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
EXPLAINER: What’s known about COVID vaccines and rare clots

These are not typical blood clots – they’re weird in two ways

Marylou Jensen. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP searching for missing senior

Marylou Jensen left her Grenfell Road home on foot at 5 p.m.

A dumpster was on fire behind a residential complex in downtown Penticton Tuesday afternoon. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Dumpster fire extinguished in downtown Penticton

There has been a string of dumpster fires lately

The future of the Eagle Pass Lookout cabin is being discussed. (File photo)
Options presented for future of former Eagle Pass fire lookout in Shuswap

Stakeholders met in 2020 to discuss the restoration, or possible removal of the cabin

(Mayor Cindy Fortin - Peachland)
Peachland mayor declines early vaccination offer

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she wants seniors, immunocompromised individuals to get the shot first

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

Conservation officers caught three men over fishing bull trout in Kinbasket Lake. (Facebook)
B.C. men fined $1.7K for overfishing near Revelstoke, Golden

The seized fish were donated to the Golden Food Bank

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Clothing that ‘detracts from learning process’ removed from SD73 student dress code

Policy change underway after student in knee-length dress, long-sleeve turtleneck sent home

Most Read