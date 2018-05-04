Waterwise workshop presented

There is cross pollination happening in our community that will help residents, pollinators and save water.

The Regional District of the North Okanagan and the Sustainable Environment Network Society are both working on helping to save water and protect and increase pollinators in our area.

A waterwise gardening workshop, led by an expert from the Okanagan Xeriscape Association (OXA) takes place Tuesday, May 8 at the Okanagan Regional Library from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“This is a fabulous opportunity to get advice from an expert gardener, OXA program coordinator Eva Antonijevic, whose passion for native plants and pollinator gardens is infectious,” said Jennifer Miles, Regional District of North Okanagan water sustainability coordinator.

In addition to her work with the non-profit OXA, Antonijevic has also worked on the ornamental gardens at the Summerland Research Station, helping to build lush formal gardens that are also water efficient.

This workshop is being sponsored by RDNO with a special registration fee of just $10 (regularly $50). The workshop is limited to 30 participants. Register by calling Hanna at 250-550-3794.

All funds go to support OXA education programs. Participants will go home with custom resource materials to help them design their own xeriscape retreat.

These workshops will focus on waterwise gardening techniques, including planning and maintenance, as well as waterwise plant choices recommended by OXA’s members who have many years of experience in growing beautiful gardens in the Okanagan. Many of the plants are also favourites of pollinators because of their colourful blooms. Workshop participants will receive custom resource materials to help them design their own xeriscape retreat.

Sheila Campbell on the board of the Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) is coordinating residents to participate in growing a Pollinator Path through our community.

“By planting water wise and pollinator friendly species you can increase the habitat and survival rates of local pollinators,” said Campbell. “This helps reduce water consumption, beautify our community and increase and protect our local food supply. Over time the planted areas will connect to form a safe and healthy pathway for pollinators.”

For more information on how to become involved visit the SENS facebook page or become a SENS member to also receive a monthly newsletter.

“The Pollinator Path needs volunteers in many capacities. Individuals can plant their own gardens, pots, balconies, rooftops, boulevard and alleys. Businesses, local governments, churches, community/service groups and schools can provide help and volunteers,” said Campbell, who is currently looking for someone to make a large number of wooden garden stakes for people to show that they are Bee Buddies.

Several local schools have already developed water wise, pollinator friendly garden areas that also help pollinate learning in our local students (such as Okanagan Landing and Kidston Elementary) and community.

For information on water wise plants and pollinators please check out: www.okanaganxeriscape.org.

