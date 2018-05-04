Waterwise workshop presented

Okanagan Xeriscape Association hosts event Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Vernon Library

Kidston Elementary students dig their waterwise school garden. (Submitted Photo)

There is cross pollination happening in our community that will help residents, pollinators and save water.

The Regional District of the North Okanagan and the Sustainable Environment Network Society are both working on helping to save water and protect and increase pollinators in our area.

A waterwise gardening workshop, led by an expert from the Okanagan Xeriscape Association (OXA) takes place Tuesday, May 8 at the Okanagan Regional Library from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“This is a fabulous opportunity to get advice from an expert gardener, OXA program coordinator Eva Antonijevic, whose passion for native plants and pollinator gardens is infectious,” said Jennifer Miles, Regional District of North Okanagan water sustainability coordinator.

In addition to her work with the non-profit OXA, Antonijevic has also worked on the ornamental gardens at the Summerland Research Station, helping to build lush formal gardens that are also water efficient.

This workshop is being sponsored by RDNO with a special registration fee of just $10 (regularly $50). The workshop is limited to 30 participants. Register by calling Hanna at 250-550-3794.

All funds go to support OXA education programs. Participants will go home with custom resource materials to help them design their own xeriscape retreat.

These workshops will focus on waterwise gardening techniques, including planning and maintenance, as well as waterwise plant choices recommended by OXA’s members who have many years of experience in growing beautiful gardens in the Okanagan. Many of the plants are also favourites of pollinators because of their colourful blooms. Workshop participants will receive custom resource materials to help them design their own xeriscape retreat.

Sheila Campbell on the board of the Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) is coordinating residents to participate in growing a Pollinator Path through our community.

“By planting water wise and pollinator friendly species you can increase the habitat and survival rates of local pollinators,” said Campbell. “This helps reduce water consumption, beautify our community and increase and protect our local food supply. Over time the planted areas will connect to form a safe and healthy pathway for pollinators.”

For more information on how to become involved visit the SENS facebook page or become a SENS member to also receive a monthly newsletter.

“The Pollinator Path needs volunteers in many capacities. Individuals can plant their own gardens, pots, balconies, rooftops, boulevard and alleys. Businesses, local governments, churches, community/service groups and schools can provide help and volunteers,” said Campbell, who is currently looking for someone to make a large number of wooden garden stakes for people to show that they are Bee Buddies.

Several local schools have already developed water wise, pollinator friendly garden areas that also help pollinate learning in our local students (such as Okanagan Landing and Kidston Elementary) and community.

For information on water wise plants and pollinators please check out: www.okanaganxeriscape.org.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

Just Posted

KingFisher boat supports Okanagan water safety

Southern Interior Safe Boating Society gets a newly outfitted rig from business/Vernon Yacht Club

Duteau Creek water levels rising fast

Greater Vernon storage expected to spill with warmer temperatures

Killiney Beach order rescinded

Evacuation order for two properties at Ewings Landing continues

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

RDNO, CSRD receive invasive plant management funds

Province doles out nearly $8 million to 34 provincial municipalities, groups, regional districts

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

Police ask for help in finding man who poured fuel inside Salmon Arm government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Construction well underway at True Leaf facility

The first phase of the project is planned to include a 9,000-square-foot building.

Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers invited community down Saturday, May 12

Vernon swimmers shatter records

At Para and Masters championships

Nitros hold back Gators

Vernon Ladies Competitive Slo-Pitch League play

Agur Lake hosts golf tournament

The 2018 Charity Golf Tournament will be held May 26 at the Summerland Golf and Country Club

Most Read