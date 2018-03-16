What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

The weekend is here and so is the St. Patrick’s cheer.

If you’re gearing up for an all green Saturday or an eventful Sunday then be sure to watch the Black Press community calendar to find out what is happening in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

This weekend check out everything from a doggy St. Patrick’s Day parade in Peachland to the exciting Ski2Tree event in Kelowna, to Safari Jeff and his entertaining reptile show in Vernon.

Watch below to find out more.

District chess champs hail from Coldstream and Vernon

