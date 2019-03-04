When the Okanagan moved at a slower pace

DOWNTOWN STREET SCENE Rush hour traffic on Summerland’s Main Street around 1915 was a lot slower than it is today. The small building to the far left was the Summerland Development Company office. The next building still exists, on the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road. Today it is the Rock Star District clothing store and in the early days, the Summerland Supply company building. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

(Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

