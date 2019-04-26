Whippets show speed at new Lumby location

Whippet Club of British Columbia hosts spring trials

Dogs will test their speed in Lumby this weekend.

The Whippet Club of British Columbia hosts spring trials May 4 and 5 at the new location – The Timber Ridge Trails in Lumby.

“The location is so beautiful up there,” said Christina Berlin, who has long helped organize the local races.

The public is welcome to come watch these speedy breeds, and can bring their own well-behaved dogs on leash.

The best time to see the races is between 10 and 11 a.m., and again at 12:30.

See: Whippet show sure to deliver speed, excitement in Lavington

Breeds taking part in the races are greyhound, ibizan, afghan, basenji, borzoi, Irish wolfhound, deerhound, saluki, Italian greyhound, pharaoh hound, ridgeback and whippets.

“It’s the frist time that Rhodesian ridgebacks can be entered,” said Christina Berlin, who helps organize the races locally. “The CKC does the rules and they decided to get them in and I know there are some around here.”

Anyone with race hounds wishing to enter can do so the morning of the event.

To help with the costs of hosting these events, there will be the Berlin Friend and Family Jam and Jelly sale at the course.

For more information visit www.dogshow.ca.

