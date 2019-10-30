Wine train returns to Summerland

More than 175 guests took a ride in June on the second annual Grand Sommelier Express. Photo courtesy Darren Hull

For the fifth consecutive year, Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive will hold its Grand Sommelier Express event in late spring.

The event will be held at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway on Saturday, June 20, 2020 and features a steam train ride with onboard wine tasting.

Guests will stop at the Trout Creek trestle bridge for pictures and to taste local foods paired with Summerland craft beverages, served by their makers.

READ ALSO: Event paired wines and steam train in Summerland

READ ALSO: Bottleneck Drive tasting rooms to open in April

After the ride, at the railway station, a gourmet reception will be catered by Brodo Kitchetn and will feature Summerland, wine, cider, beer and spirits.

Guests will mingle with local winemakers and craft beverage creators while listening to live music undercover. Each attendee receives a souvenir wine glass to commemorate the day along with discounts to be used along Bottleneck Drive.

Bottleneck Drive consists of 18 wineries, three cideries, one brewery and one distillery in Summerland.

The 2019 event was sold out.

The 2020 event has two train times, at 1 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $150 plus tax, but an early bird price of $125 plus tax is in place until Dec. 31 at midnight.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.