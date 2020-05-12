AJ Jaeger (left), with the 100+ Women Who Care, and Noelle Crombie (right) and her sons, donate $7,695 to Naomi Rouck, General Manager of the Upper Room Mission, to help feed the homeless and hungry in Vernon. (Submitted Photo)

Women help feed the need in Vernon

100+ Women Who Care donation supports Upper Room Mission

A group of local women have shared some care with those most in need.

In early May, the 100+ Women Who Care of Vernon put out a call to their members and the community to support the Upper Room Mission. The Mission temporarily closed its doors March 20, due to financial pressures amid COVID-19. All staff were laid off and the Upper Room Mission Boutique was also forced to close its doors.

“And respond they did,” said member Judy Rose. “We handed over $7,695 to the general manager Naomi Rouck who was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude.”

The Women Who Care of Vernon rose to the challenge and surpassed all expectations.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The group also garnered new members, and more are welcome. Email 100womenvernon@gmail.com for more information.

The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 19 and the group will announce its approach for that date by early July.

READ MORE: Women caring for Vernon’s most vulnerable

READ MORE: North Okanagan cooperative seeks nominations for gift cards

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Homelesswomen in business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Just Posted

Overdose prevention site no good in downtown Vernon, chamber says

Chamber of commerce pens letter to health minister, IH for reconsideration of site location

Women help feed the need in Vernon

100+ Women Who Care donation supports Upper Room Mission

Okanagan junior lacrosse league milestone season cancelled

COVID-19 wipes out 20th season of Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League before getting started

North Okanagan cooperative seeks nominations for gift cards

Armstrong Regional Cooperative wants to thank those who have gone the extra mile during crisis

UPDATE: Lavington pellet plant fire under investigation

No injuries in early Monday morning incident which woke neighbours

Kelowna mayor and WFN chief join Haircuts for Health Centre

The money will go to support Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre

Alleged impaired driver travels wrong way down West Kelowna street

The man was taken back to the detachment where he provided two breath samples

Youth soccer, minor baseball in Shuswap hope for word from provincial associations

Government reps meet with B.C. associations to work out protocols for play

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Pedestrians only: Kelowna mayor wants to expand open spaces for restaurants

‘It would help create more space for businesses that are going to be losing space in light of physical distancing requirements’ - Mayor Colin Basran

Dyer: The mess that is plastic recycling

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

We’re lovin’ it: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge

HERGOTT: Another dog attack in the Okanagan

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

West Kelowna picnic business offering intimate grad celebration

Owner Kristy Lockhart said a smaller celebration can still be just as good during this time

Most Read