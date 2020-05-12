Women help feed the need in Vernon

A group of local women have shared some care with those most in need.

In early May, the 100+ Women Who Care of Vernon put out a call to their members and the community to support the Upper Room Mission. The Mission temporarily closed its doors March 20, due to financial pressures amid COVID-19. All staff were laid off and the Upper Room Mission Boutique was also forced to close its doors.

“And respond they did,” said member Judy Rose. “We handed over $7,695 to the general manager Naomi Rouck who was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude.”

The Women Who Care of Vernon rose to the challenge and surpassed all expectations.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The group also garnered new members, and more are welcome. Email 100womenvernon@gmail.com for more information.

The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 19 and the group will announce its approach for that date by early July.

READ MORE: Women caring for Vernon’s most vulnerable

READ MORE: North Okanagan cooperative seeks nominations for gift cards

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Homelesswomen in business