Word on the street: Have you taken any precautions against COVID-19?

“Just boosting my immune system. I do regular sunrider chinese health foods and do the hand washing and sanitize what needs to be sanitized and just do the usual.” – Kate Bischke

With fears over COVID-19 emptying shelves of face masks and hand sanitizer, Black Press Media took to the streets to ask residents if they are taking any precautions against the virus. Here are some of those responses.

“Probably nothing new but we’re very conscious year-round of germs especially in the winter months when there’s more probability of challenges.” – Maggy Davidson

“Actually I haven’t, I just do the same old thing, wash my hands good. And use paper towels to turn the taps off and bathroom doors I’m careful about and I think that’s about all I’ve done.” – Pat Campny

“I take a lot of things that are immune boosting so I think that will be good.” – Roxi Hermsen