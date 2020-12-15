Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm celebrated her 12th birthday in November 2020. Halle suffers from a rare form of rapidly growing spinal cancer requiring three surgeries in Pittsburgh where the leading surgeon and his team are. The Krawczyks need to raise about $200,000 for expenses connected with the surgery and living in the U.S. for six months. (Contributed)

Young cancer survivor’s crafts raise $3,400 for Salmon Arm girl needing surgery

People generously support nine-year-old girl’s craft-making campaign to help girl with rare cancer

The big heart and hard work of a young Salmon Arm elf elicited kindness and generosity from the community.

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton, a cancer survivor herself, started making Christmas crafts to raise money for 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm who has a rare and rapidly growing form of spinal cancer. Halle and her family must go to the U.S. for six months so Halle can undergo three surgeries with a renowned surgeon and his team in Pittsburgh.

Jane began turning out Christmas tree decorations, lanterns and signs created from patterns she and her mom Kim chose from the internet.

“She’s pretty crafty,” her mom had explained.

Jane and Kim did their last delivery from Jane’s craft-making extravaganza on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Like others, the person they delivered to ended up donating $150 for the $70 worth of crafts they’d ordered.

“The acts of kindness, often by strangers who wanted to donate, really inspired a feeling of community and we loved seeing people coming together to help this family,” Kim said.

When the paint brushes were all washed and the supplies put away, Jane had made a grand total of 135 ornaments, 56 lanterns and 13 signs in less than two weeks – and raised $3,455.

Kim recounts how her mom, who lives in Edmonton, had the Observer story about Jane’s craft-making up on her computer when the furnace repairman was at her home. He immediately pulled out his wallet and donated $20.

Another person who doesn’t know Halle and her family donated $300 for one tree ornament.

“Lots of examples of the good in people,” Kim said. “We needed to see that right now.”

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has wrapped up the Christmas craft-making she has been doing to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. Jane made more than $3.400 in less than two weeks for Halle’s family’s expenses in Pittsburgh. (Contributed)

Most Read