Christina Vinters (Submitted photo)

Your Vernon with Christine Vinters

Find out why people in your community love Vernon

The Vernon Morning Star is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Vernon.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Vernon and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Christine Vinters.

Vinters is a mediator, founder of the divorce mediation business Modern Separations, gratefully non-practicing lawyer, and host of the Divorce Well Podcast, where she helps separating couples across British Columbia achieve healthy family transitions. She says she feels fortunate to be able to work from Vernon. She is also the Education Chair of Vernon Women in Business.

Find out what Vinters thinks about her community of Vernon.

When someone says ‘Vernon’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Beautiful lakes, community-oriented people and a very pleasant lifestyle!

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Affordable housing is an important issue in our community and I’d like to see some creative solutions, including increasing density through tiny homes, carriage homes, etc.

What’s your favourite local company?

The Raku Rice & Noodle Bar downtown has super-friendly staff and the best udon soup ever!

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Vernon?

  1. Kalamalka Lake
  2. Ellison Provincial Park
  3. Okanagan Spirits

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

I see a larger, more diverse community with a thriving downtown area. As more and more people are able to work from anywhere due to modern technology, we will see a lot of them choosing to live in our beautiful part of the province.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

Previous story
Vernon hosting large bridge event

Just Posted

Polson Avengers fight for park

Group of young Vernon adults sweeping Polson Park to clean up needles

Vendors sought for city employee wellness fair

One-day event May 8 designed for city’s 300+ employees

10 more months for Okanagan shoplifting, drunk driving rampage

Sheena’s crimes ran from Jan. 2017 to July 2017, from Osoyoos up to Vernon

Vernon gallery welcomes work by local students

The Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts an opening reception for Art and Soul April 19

Longhorn rocks in support of Children’s Ward

The eighth annual Rock For Care 12 Bands For 12 Hours fundraiser is April 22

Coquihalla to get a blast of snow

Special weather statement in effect for Southern Interior mountain passes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

Rural Oliver evacuation alert expanded to 148 properties

Culvert and dam risk releasing water, debris across Hwy 97, several kilometres down Park Rill Creek

Society takes theatre to a powerful party

The Vernon Film Society presents The Party April 23

Vernon pub brings ales to Penticton festival

Marten Brewpub shares their craft at Fest of Ale in Penticton

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Most Read