Your Vernon with Christine Vinters

This week we are profiling Christine Vinters.

Vinters is a mediator, founder of the divorce mediation business Modern Separations, gratefully non-practicing lawyer, and host of the Divorce Well Podcast, where she helps separating couples across British Columbia achieve healthy family transitions. She says she feels fortunate to be able to work from Vernon. She is also the Education Chair of Vernon Women in Business.

When someone says ‘Vernon’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Beautiful lakes, community-oriented people and a very pleasant lifestyle!

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Affordable housing is an important issue in our community and I’d like to see some creative solutions, including increasing density through tiny homes, carriage homes, etc.

What’s your favourite local company?

The Raku Rice & Noodle Bar downtown has super-friendly staff and the best udon soup ever!

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Vernon?

Kalamalka Lake Ellison Provincial Park Okanagan Spirits

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

I see a larger, more diverse community with a thriving downtown area. As more and more people are able to work from anywhere due to modern technology, we will see a lot of them choosing to live in our beautiful part of the province.

