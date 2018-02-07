Spallumcheen resident Kayden VanBeelen drew this design of how he envisions his Stepping Stone neighbourhood would look with a new park. (Morning Star photo)

Youth envisions park for neighbourhood

Kayden VanBeelen would love to see field near his Spallumcheen home turned into park

Kayden VanBeelen has a vision for his Spallumcheen neighbourhood.

The 11-year-old Stepping Stones resident, in a neat, hand-printed letter to township council, sees a field in front of his home as a neighbourhood park.

“In front of us is a field and sometimes we play in it or with some other kids,” wrote VanBeelen, who, in his letter, informed council he is the oldest of four kids, that his favourite food is pizza and his favourite colour is pink.

“My dad is a landscaper and I like to work with him and I also like to design. Once I thought the field could be a park (also a road hockey rink and soccer field but I thought there wouldn’t be enough room.”

VanBeelen believes the field is the perfect size for half-park and half-dog-park, which he illustrated in ink with a design attached to his letter.

“I love dogs and we also have one,” said VanBeelen. “I talked to my dad and he said I should write to the mayor. So now I did. My brothers and sister loved the idea. Please tell me what you think.”

Coun. Todd York was suitably impressed.

“This is one of the best letters we’ve ever received,” said York to VanBeelen, who attended council with his father. “We wouldn’t have even spotted this location if it wasn’t for your letter.”

Spallumcheen is currently involved with the City of Armstrong in a review of the parks and recreation master plan, and told the VanBeelens there will be an opportunity for public consultation through that process.

VanBeelen said in his letter he and his dad are willing to help with landscaping for the wished-for park.

“There are more and more families moving into the neighbourhood,” said VanBeelen, a Grade 6 student at Trinity Christian Academy in Vernon.

