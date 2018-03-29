Planet Eater rocked the 2017 Armstrong MetalFest stage. Organizers have announced the star-studded lineup for the tenth Armstrong MetalFest, which runs July 13-14. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Acts tuning up for tenth annual Armstrong MetalFest

Armstrong MetalFest will return to the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14 with co-headliners Archspire

The North Okanagan’s renowned celebration of heavy metal culture is back for it’s tenth year.

Armstrong MetalFest will return to the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14 and has announced their first batch of bands to rock this year’s lineup, which includes co-headliners Archspire.

“I am very excited for this year’s Armstrong Metalfest, our tenth year going,” said festival co-organizer Jesse Valstar. “I am pumped to have Archspire as our Friday night headliner, their latest album Relentless Mutation is a staple in my current listening rotation, not to mention this year’s Juno nomination for Metal Album of The Year. The Western Canadian Metal Scene is beginning a serious ramp up, so much so that even the popular media has to pause and take notice.”

Preparing for their milestone of a decade of metal in Canada’s Okanagan Valley, this year’s festivities are gearing up to be their biggest event to date with more 30 bands gracing the Armstrong stage.

“As for the full line up, we will be releasing that soon. So please keep an ear to the ground and expect anything from zebras to warthogs.”

Confirmed bands for Armstrong Metalfest 2018 include Archspire (Vancouver), Apollyon (Vancouver), ArkenFire (Kelowna), Begrime Exemious (Edmonton), Blackwater Burial (Vancouver), Breaking The Silent (Edmonton), Bring Your Own Bodies (Lethbridge), Concrete Funeral (Calgary), Death Machine (Kelowna), Detherous (Calgary), Gatekeeper (Vancouver), Illyrian (Calgary), Neck of The Woods (Vancouver), Plaguebringer (Calgary), Tides of Kharon (Edmonton) and Torrefy (Victoria).

Over the last nine years the festival has hosted a long list of bands such as Revocation, Cattle Decapitation, Suffocation, Beyond Creation, Rivers of Nihil, The Zenith Passage, Anciients, Bison, Striker, Archspire, Cryptopsy, Unleash The Archers, Ninjaspy, Vesperia, Aggression among many others for British Columbia’s largest gathering of metalheads from across western Canada and beyond.

Advance weekend passes are $125, walk up rate is $165. All tickets include tent camping. Guests are welcome to sleep in their vehicles, RV or trailer. Reserve RV spots online to guarantee a spot that includes water and power hookups. For more information and tickets, visit armstrongmetalfest.ca.

