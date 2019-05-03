The Royals, an all-girl teen band from Kelowna, is the second competitor in the teen band contest hosted by BC Fresh Talent Quest. The winning band will have a chance to perform live in front of the crowd at Penticton’s Peach Festival, which draws thousands of visitors to the city each year. (Photo from pixabay)

All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse

An all-girl teen band from Kelowna is ready to compete at Penticton’s Tug’s Taphouse Pub & Eatery for the chance to perform on stage at the annual Peach Festival this summer.

The Royals will take the stage Saturday at Tug’s, located at 260 Martin St., at about 2:30 p.m. and perform a 30-minute set consisting of six songs. Until now, Penticton’s teen band Sudbury Beach has been the only contestant in the Fresh BC Talent Quest competition.

READ ALSO: Teen bands wanted for contest to perform at Penticton’s Peach Fest

Event producer Denis Chaykowski said registration for this contest has been low this year, comparing it to when he launched it five years ago and had numerous bands signing up. Both teen bands, and any others that register before the deadline, will compete at the June 22 finale at Tug’s to determine which will perform live before the crowd at Penticton’s Peach Festival, which runs Aug. 7 to 11 this year.

For more information about the teen band contest, visit www.cmeliveproductions.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Just Posted

Grand Parade walk for Multiple Sclerosis comes to Vernon

Three teams have already signed up for the Vernon parade, which will take place June 1 in Polson Park.

Vernon and Penticton Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Vernon and Penticton of two of 11 events taking play Saturday, May 16 to Make Cystic Fibrosis History.

Nature’s Fare encourages use of reusable bags

Nature Conservecy of Canada is a new partner for Save-A-Bag program.

Tickets for annual hospital gala almost sold out

The gala is being help in support of Operation: Surgical Care for Life, a campaign which aims to reduce hospital wait times, increase surgical capacity and improve patient outcomes.

Okanagan animal response team wants to help you prep for wildfire season

ALERT: Prepare pets for wildfires with evacuation plans, grab-and-go kits and mutual aid agreements

Vernon students strike for climate action — again

This is the second Earth Strike Vernon protest in less than a week.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Summerland firefighters extinguish abandoned campfire

While no campfire bans are in place, fire department urges campers to use caution

LETTER: Toxic bitumen is the problem

Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns

Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Lake Country

Traffic is not affected by the slide

Most Read