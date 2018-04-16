Arts Centre fundraiser melds art and music

The Vernon Community Arts Centre’s annual Art and Acoustics is slated for April 22

Musician and pottery enthusiast Lowell Friesen is the featured act for the Vernon Community Arts Centre’s Art and Acoustics fundraiser April 20. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

It’s a smooth blend of visual art and indie folk music manifested in the event’s featured act, Lowell Friesen.

The Vernon Community Arts Centre is gearing up for its annual Arts and Acoustics fundraiser April 20.

“I played one of the first fundraisers they had,” Friesen said. “When they asked, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to do it.’”

Friesen, also an avid potter, will bring his folk tunes to the stage alongside local songstress Jayme McKillop in support of youth art programming.

“We used to play together a lot. It will be a reunion of sorts,” Friesen said. “I’m excited to play with Jayme again. We have a lot of fun together.”

Related: Vernon musicians Ginger and Rose add a little sugar and spice to new album

McKillop and Friesen will draw from their respective repertoires, including Friesen’s 2015 EP Home… And Away.

“It will be pretty much all original music, indie folk tunes I’ve written over the past few years,” Friesen said.

Friesen draws from his two-decade history in the industry for his mellow jams, including everything from his history in heavy metal and punk to his current love of other artistic mediums.

“I quit playing all together for a couple years,” Friesen said, adding that he instead delved deeper into the world of creative writing. “I realized that these poems were actually music, and so I started writing music again.”

And it’s a multi-disciplinary love that has been woven throughout his musical offerings.

“For me, that’s what it’s about. The poetry is front and centre,” Friesen said. “I’m not a guitar virtuoso by any means. The guitar is the landscape that everything gets put onto.”

Like the Vernon Community Arts Centre event itself, Friesen dabbles in various mediums.

“I’m absolutely in love with clay,” Friesen said. “The second I centred a piece of clay on the wheel, I found this meditative space. I can’t stop myself.”

And it’s a combination that has positively impacted Friesen’s creative process.

“Music is very extroverted. It feels like pottery is very much the centering aspect: literally your hands are in the earth,” Friesen said. “With pottery you get a lot of time to sink into a relaxing trance-like state.”

As Friesen and McKillop take the stage, the lobby of the Arts Centre will be full of handmade art pieces crafted and donated by local artists.

“Art and Acoustics is the Art Centre’s annual fundraiser, and this year’s proceeds will be going towards improving our youth art programming with the final goal of being able to purchase a child-friendly sink for our classroom space,” said Rachel von Hahn, marketing and outreach coordinator.

“All in all, it will be a fun and relaxed evening to appreciate and celebrate the immense local talent that comes through our doors every day while also helping to support the artists of tomorrow.”

Tickets are $10 pre-sale or $15 at the doors. The art sale will continue throughout the following week during regular Art Centre hours. The Centre is open Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

Parker Crook | Reporter