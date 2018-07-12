Madeline Merlo released her debut album Free Soul in 2016. (CONTRIBUTED)

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

Maple Ridge-raised artist Madeline Merlo is up for a Canadian country music award in the same category as Shania Twain.

Merlo is nominated for the Canadian Country Music Association’s female artist of the year.

In a Facebook post, Merlo calls Shania Twain her hero.

“I could cry. Can’t believe I’ve been blessed to be nominated for this award three years in a row. So grateful to be considered with so many amazing women and my actual hero, Shania Twain.”

A post from Merlo on Instagram said she was reflecting on the nomination.

“Got the news I was nominated for a CCMA in a category with Shania Twain,” Merlo wrote. “I wish I could go back in time and tell 11-year-old Madeline that. I guess what I’m saying is that anything is possible if you make it happen. So move to your dream city, chase your crazy dreams and spend your time doing what you love.”

Other nominees in the same catefory are Jess Moskaluke, Lindsay Ell and Meghan Patrick.

Merlo said her newest single, Neon Love, is among the Top 20 songs on Canadian country radio and has been streamed over a million times.

Merlo’s debut alum, Free Soul, was released in 2016.

The country singer relocated from Toronto to Nashville last year. Merlo is back in Canada for summer tour dates, including concerts in Ottawa, Oro-medonte, Penticton, Calgary and Port Perry.

Previous story
Smith Fraser Duo to record live album at Vernon’s Record City

Just Posted

Trio of Vernon apartments cause backlash

North Vernon development aims to address housing shortage

GVAC to engage with public on Vernon Cultural Facility plan

The team plans to finalize the space within the next few weeks.

Grant would boost Vernon water treatment plant plan

“We are increasing construction if we get this grant.”

Splatsin Chief urges Minister for reserve infrastucture funding

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in Vernon July 12

Bail hearing set for suspect fended off by senior with cane

Justin Wade Inverarity will appear in Vernon Law Courts July 17 for a bail hearing

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Breaking: Grass fire east of Kamloops pegged at 5 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

Riders show talent in Vernon

PHOTOS: Vernon and District Riding Club horse show

Most Read