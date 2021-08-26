B.C. wine festival comes back to Kelowna

The B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards will be held at the Manteo Resort in September

The B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards is coming back to Kelowna in September.

The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society will be holding the competition at Manteo Resort from Sept. 8 to 11. The competition will allow all licensed B.C. wineries to have their best wines judged by an industry panel of 15 judges. The competition recognizes a wide variety of wine styles and had over 740 wines judged in 2020.

“Our impressive panel speaks to the veracity of this competition. Everyone involved in the process is excited to see this year’s wine entries—- and of course, which wine will earn the distinction of Wine of the Year,” said society general manager Elan Morris.

In 2020, Upper Bench Winery and Creamery in Penticton was awarded Wine of The Year for its 2019 Riesling. “For several years in a year now, we have seen the top honour go to a smaller winery… This year already, we have seen a record number of smaller wineries enter their wines,” said Morris.

All licensed B.C. wineries may enter two wines without charge. The final submission date is Thursday, Sept. 2.

Wineries can register their wines at: www.thewinefestivals.com.

