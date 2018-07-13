Haley Porter of Opera Kelowna does a presentation about opera and how to use the body to produce sound to an enthusiastic audience of children and parents at Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch on Thursday, July 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Breaking into song at the library

Singing was encouraged during Opera Kelowna presntation at Salmon Arm library

For one minute and forty-eight seconds, the usual quiet of the Salmon Arm library was broken by The Marriage of Figaro.

From the library’s periodical section, with piano accompaniment courtesy of Youtube, Opera Kelowna’s Haley Porter sang L’ho perduta, me meschina (I have lost it, miserable me!) from the comic opera written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The brief performance was part of a Thursday, July 12 presentation by Porter about opera and how to use the body to create song.

Porter explained the presentation, attended by a large group of children and accompanying parents, is part of Opera Kelowna’s educational outreach effort that brought her to both the Blind Bay and Salmon Arm branches of the Okanagan Regional Library, to give kids an opportunity to experience opera and learn about what it is.

Related: Pursuing musical excellence

Opera Kelowna is currently rehearsing for their mainstage production of Bizet’s Carmen, running Aug. 16-19 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The company will also be providing a free concert at Vernon’s Polson Park at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 30. For more information, visit operakelowna.com.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

Just Posted

Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Okanagan Croatians brace for World Cup soccer drama

Croatia-France Cup final cause for celebration of Croatian heritage, pride

Need a family doctor in Kelowna or Lake Country? Here’s a chance to get one

Kelowna and Lake Country are getting more family doctors

Nicolas Cage films in Vernon

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Road work continues to impact traffic

Access to Tim Hortons will be open despite lane closure Friday

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

Oh made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series.

Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective

A sequence of events of how Trump upended the final day of the event in Brussels.

Supreme Court of Canada rules against tobacco firm in health data privacy case

The Supreme Court of Canada says British Columbia does not have to give a tobacco company access to detailed provincial health databases.

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

Most Read