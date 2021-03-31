Caetani art comes home to Vernon

More than 50 unique watercolour paintings from the famed Sveva Caetani have come home.
The Caetani Cultural Centre Society now has its namesake’s iconic life work, Recapitulation, which documents Caetani’s life story and outlook on life. The work has been under the care of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts (AFA) in Edmonton for close to 35 years.
The AFA shipped the paintings to the late artist’s childhood home in Vernon, which now serves as the Caetani Cultural Centre, on March 19, 2021. The intention is that they will now be displayed in the community that Caetani loved.
“The Caetani Cultural Centre Society is very excited to have this iconic work back in Vernon where it belongs,” society president Sherry Price said. “The timing is perfect as we are finally ready to open the house to the public.”
This summer, the Caetani Centre is offering tours of Sveva’s artwork along with Caetani family artifacts and memorabilia for the first time since the house was donated to the Greater Vernon community in 1994.
“We have received many donations from other organizations, individuals, and people who were friends of Sveva during her lifetime,” executive director Susan Brandoli said. “The Caetani house was Sveva’s home for many years, where she created her work, entertained and mentored so many local artists, writers and creatives of all ages and abilities over the years. She wanted to leave her house as a legacy to the community, a place for inspiration and where the work of being an artist is celebrated.”
COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be in effect. Tours are expected to begin by July and will be limited to small groups and/or bubbles following public health guidelines. To book a tour online, visit Caetani.org or call 250-275-1525.
