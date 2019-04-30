Colombian choreographer/director Sergio Trujillo is photographed at the Mirvish rehearsal studio in Toronto on Monday, October 21, 2013. American-Canadian director Des McAnuff and Toronto-raised choreographer Sergio Trujillo have been nominated for Tony Awards for “Ain’t Too Proud _ The Life and Times of The Temptations.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canadian director and choreographer of Temptations musical nominated for Tonys

The Temptations musical had a brief run at Mirvish’s Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto last fall

American-Canadian director Des McAnuff and Toronto-raised choreographer Sergio Trujillo have been nominated for Tony Awards for ”Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations.”

McAnuff is up for best direction of a musical, and Trujillo received a nod in the best choreography category.

The Canadian Press

