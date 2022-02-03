Celtic Illusion to enchant Penticton once again

The Irish Dance and magic show returns in April at the SOEC

Anthony Street, middle, choreagraphed and created Celtic Illusion, which will be returning to Penticton after a sold out show in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

A little more than two years since the magic mesmerized Penticton, Celtic Illusion is set to return to the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Irish dance and magic stage show, which was created and choreographed by former Lord of the Dance lead Anthony Street, will be in Penticton on April 8. Street also stars in the lead role of the show.

The all-ages show has sold out for audiences across Australia since its debut in 2011 and its first tour of Canada, including its first visit to Penticton in 2020.

READ MORE: The majesty of dance and illusion comes to life on stage

“Before I was a dancer, my great passion was magic and illusion, but when I worked with Lord of the Dance for four years beginning when I was 20 magic got pushed to the side,” said Street. “When I decided to create this show in Australia it dawned on me that I should combine my two passions to give audiences a new sensory experience.”

The performance combines contemporary Irish Dance, featuring members from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, with magic and grand illusions.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. and will be available in person at the Valley First box office at the SOEC or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.