Children’s tale of Th’owxiya takes Vernon stage

When you take something from the earth, you must always give something back. That is the theme of Kwantlen First Nations story of Th’owxiya, (Tho-WOX-eeya), an ancient ogress with a taste for… children!
Axis Theatre’s award-winning Th’owxiya – The Hungry Feast Dish comes to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. Recommended for ages five to 15, the production is the first performance of the 2022-23 SPOTLIGHT Kids Series.
From the Kwantlen First Nation village of Squa’lets comes the tale of Th’owxiya, an old and powerful spirit who inhabits a feast dish of delicious foods from around the world. But even surrounded by this delicious food, Th’owxiya herself craves only the taste of children. When she catches a hungry mouse named Kw’at’el stealing a piece of cheese from her dish, she threatens to devour Kw’at’el’s whole family, unless he can bring Th’owxiya two child spirits.
Ignorant but desperate, Kw’at’el sets out on an epic journey to fulfill the spirit’s demands. With the help of Raven (Sqeweqs), Bear (Spa:th), and Sasquatch (Sasq’ets), Kw’at’el must trick a hungry spirit and save their family from becoming the feast.
Shades of Grimm’s fairy tales combined with the northwest First Nations’ stories about the Wild Woman of the Woods give Th’owxiya a somewhat menacing persona, but this is balanced by the lightness and humour that keeps the show from being too scary for little theatregoers.
“Like the best fables, Th’owxiya conveys valuable lessons,” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy. “It tells us about the importance of not taking too much from the earth, the power of forgiveness, and how to find the courage to stand up for what’s right.”
For more info, including tickets ($12) visit ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW (7469).
