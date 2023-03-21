Christmas in July: Hallmark movie begins filming in Vernon

The cheering section for the Flying Trout. (Bowen Assman Photo) A player gets ready to attempt a shootout shot. (Bowen Assman Photo) The Idaho Valley Flying Trout. (Bowen Assman Photo)

For the afternoon, Kal Tire Place was transformed into the home arena for the Idaho Falls Flying Trout.

The team, though fictitious, felt real on Monday afternoon as the crew for the upcoming Hallmark film, Christmas Goals, were inside the arena shooting on-ice footage, with dozens of extras in attendance.

Numerous scenes were shot, including a shootout goal by #46 Chaison, who celebrated by jumping on the glass.

The Flying Trout were playing the River City Eagles, who were clad in white and red.

The film is directed by Kevin Fair and will be starring Kevin McGarry, Kim Matula and Brittany Mitchell.

Draw prizes, coffee, donuts and muffins were given out to the dozens of extras who came out to be a part of the movie.

On Thursday, March 23, there will be another opportunity to be featured in Christmas Goals, as crews will be filming a Christmas Jamboree. That will take place at the Laurel Packing House in Kelowna.

If interested please call: 250-801-1771 or email: Christmashockeymovie@gmail.com.

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

hockeyMoviesVernon