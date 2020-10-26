Andrew Allen performed for two intimate crowds of 50 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17. (Camillia Courts Photography)

Comedy returns to Vernon’s stage amid COVID-19

Cabaret-style shows let audience in on the live action once again

COVID-19 can’t stop comedy shows in Vernon.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society is bringing comedian Mike Dealont to its stage Saturday, Nov. 14, for two physically-distanced shows.

Delamont’s Socially Distanced Stand Up Comedy Tour is the second performance to take the VDPAC’s stage in its SPOTLIGHT OnSTAGE Concert Series.

“When COVID-19 hit, it shut our industry down. I have had 140 shows in five countries cancelled this year, so the chance to get out in front of people has been a real treat.” Delamont said. “Audiences are much smaller, and socially distanced, but folks are so keen for a night of comedy in this bizarre year that it really makes for a wonderful evening.”

The audience will take their seats in a cabaret-style on the main stage. This unique setup lets audience members up close — but not too close — in an intimate performance.

The award-winning standup comedian will bring his acclaimed, family-friendly comedy for two shows where he’ll talk everything from marriage to bidets.

Delamont started his standup career in 2011. He’s played shows in Las Vegas’ iconic Rio Hotel and Casino and the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City. In 2013, Delamont was nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award for Break Out of the Year. In 2014, he had his television debut at the Halifax Comedy Festival and taped a set for the world-famous Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

With a total of 11 cities and 22 performances, Delamont’s Socially Distanced Stand Up Comedy Tour kicks-off on Nov. 7, in Courtney, before landing in Coquitlam, making stops in the Kootenays and continuing to Golden and finally wrapping up in the South Okanagan, making this mini B.C. tour the new reality for performers.

Delamont is no stranger to the VDPAC stage.

“I’m very happy to be coming back to Vernon,” Delamont said. “I have been there three times now previous shows and we have always had such a fantastic time. I have had my stand up on The Debaters, Halifax Comedy Festival and Just For Laughs, but I haven’t ever brought it to the Okanagan so I am very excited for the opportunity.”

VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy said Delamont will make you laugh “until your cheeks hurt.”

Tables for the event are sold online in advance for groups of two, four and six persons. Tickets start at $80. Interested parties can contact the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-7469 or order online at ticketseller.ca.

“Our OnSTAGE Concerts format can accommodate different types and styles of live performance, “ VDPAC executive director Jim Harding said of the new style of shows.

“We continue to work with our partner presenters to participate in the increasing number of regional tours by established, B.C.-based artists, so you can expect Erin to be adding concerts of all types for the foreseeable future. People are hungry for safe, highly enjoyable nights out for live performance,” he said. “Andrew Allen’s concerts proved that, so this is what we can offer over this challenging time.”

Allen was the first to grace the stage amid the COVID-19 pandemic where he played two sold-out back-to-back shows.

READ MORE: Andrew Allen concert kicks off Vernon stage’s return to live shows amid COVID-19

READ MORE: BREAKING: Police situation concludes in Lumby

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Live events continue on Vernon stage

Just Posted

Area resident Shandel Dyck submitted a photo of a police situation in a mobile home park in Lumby Oct. 26, 2020. She said she saw officers with their guns drawn as they surrounded a suspect unit. (Shandel Dyck - Contributed)
UPDATE: Neighbouring weapons threat puts Lumby school on lock down

Further details released on morning excitement near elementary school

More than 6,000 people attended the popular Downtown Vernon Association summer concert series known as Civic Sounds. (Peter Solymosi)
Vernon organization requests $20K to bring back park-based fun

Downtown Vernon Association seeks funding for 2021 programming

Comedian Mike Delamont will take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for two socially-distanced shows Nov. 14 at 5:40 and 8 p.m. (Contributed)
Comedy returns to Vernon’s stage amid COVID-19

Cabaret-style shows let audience in on the live action once again

The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge targets municipalities across Canada where radon testing has been limited, but where there is a potential for homes to have elevated radon levels. Vernon is participating. (Image contributed)
Vernon takes on Radon Challenge

200 free radon testing kits are up for grabs as part of the third annual challenge to test for gas

A gassy smell at the Vernon Courthouse Friday has been ruled insignificant on Nov. 15, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Round Lake murder case to come back to Vernon court

Lynda Sundry, 59, faces first-degree murder charges after remains of Barry Jones found

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Stuart Park ice rink in January 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna outdoor ice rink will open amid COVID-19 pandemic

City council approved COVID-related changes to the Stuart Park ice rink’s operations

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health sees 31 new cases of COVID-19 over record-breaking weekend

Eighty-six cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a seven-vehicle chain reaction collision early Monday morning, Oct. 26. (File photo)
One person injured in seven-vehicle chain-reaction collision in Salmon Arm

Snow packed to ice, speed contributing factors behind collisions

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Parents not giving up, after official search for Manning Park hiker suspended again

‘We are determined, but eventually the money is going to run out.’

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Most Read