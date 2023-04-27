Comic Con convention flips into Vernon

Annual convention of pop culture and other things comic-related runs Saturday, May 6, at Vernon Lodge

The annual Vernon Comic Con pop culture convention is slated for Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)

It’s the biggest day for Vernon comic collectors and fans.

Vernon Comic Con returns Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

“It’s a pop culture convention,” said organizer Peter Kaz from the Downtown Vernon Association on the event’s Facebook page. “See tons of amazing vendors and some epic new ones. If you like stuff like action or sci-fi films, TV, heroes and villains, comics, sports cards, Pokemon cards, games, toys, clothing and, yes, light sabres, this convention is for you.”

Vernon Comic Con is always on the first Saturday of May, and it’s a free comic book day (visit Ebenezer’s large booth for your special free comic).

There’s a Magic – The Gathering Room, featuring cards. The Cosplay Showcase is performed at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., plus there will be a DJ on-site.

Find a special collectible, grab a gelato, cookie or candy, meet like-minded friends and enjoy the photo ops.

The Star Wars photo op will be in the main hall and is by donation with proceeds to North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society.

Entry to the main hall is just $5, with kids 12 and under free. Plus, there is free parking all around the hotel parking lot and at meters in the downtown area.

“There are many shops in downtown Vernon offering deals for customers in costume (like 50 per cent off at Vernon Teach and Learn),” said Kaz. “There are other deals at many downtown businesses – visit their websites for details.”

A special Star Wars marathon the week leading up to Comic Con will be held at the Towne Theatre.

READ MORE: First golden ticket found in Valley Vonka fundraiser – four left

READ MORE: Culinary creation earns Vernon chef provincial title

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comic ConVernon