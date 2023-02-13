Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park, Alberta, on Feb. 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park, Alberta, on Feb. 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Controversial psychologist to make tour stop in Kelowna

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson coming to Prospera Place

A Toronto psychologist who has stirred up plenty of controversy with his ideologies is making a stop in Kelowna.

Jordan B. Peterson will be coming to Prospera Place on May 26 as part of his ‘Beyond Order – 12 More Rules for Life’ tour, one of four B.C. stops that will also include Vancouver, Abbotsford and Victoria.

Peterson gained notoriety in 2016 when he first released a series of videos criticizing Bill C-16, a law that added gender expression and gender identity to the Canadian Human Rights Act. He is often outspoken in his criticism of political correctness and identity politics.

This past January, Peterson was ordered to undergo social media communication coaching by the College of Psychologists of Ontario. In June of 2022, he was temporarily suspended from Twitter after calling actor Elliott Page’s doctor a ‘criminal’ for performing breast removal surgery.

He was reinstated to the social media giant when Elon Musk bought the company in November.

Pop-up banner image