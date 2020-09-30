Crews to film Hallmark holiday movie in Summerland

The Angel Tree will be community’s third film project in 2020

The Angel Tree, a holiday-themed movie, will be filmed in Summerland in mid-October. This is the second time in 2020 that movie crews have used Summerland as the location for a film. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

For the second time in three months, holiday decorations will be displayed in Summerland’s downtown area as crews prepare to film a Christmas movie.

Filming for the Hallmark movie, The Angel Tree, will take place Oct. 13 to 17, from 13004 to 13215 Victoria Rd. N.

Crews will also be filming at a home in the community.

Movie producer Scott Kennedy said the movie features a magical wishing tree. The stars are Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant.

The film will transform Summerland into a Colorado location.

The filming will take place during the day and after dark, and will result in some traffic delays in the area.

Kennedy said people are welcome to watch the filming, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, are asked to keep away from the film crews.

Lori Mullin, manager of parks and recreation for Summerland, said this is the third time this year Summerland has been used as a filming location.

“I think there’s lots of movie activity going on throughout the valley,” she said. “It definitely brings excitement and notoriety to our community.”

In spring, a Hyundai car commercial was filmed in the community, and in late July, crews filmed the holiday movie, The Christmas Yule Blog. The movie included a parade scene, filmed in downtown Summerland.

During the July filming, Summerland was used as a stand-in for a community in New Mexico.

The Angel Tree is expected to be released on television in time for this year’s holiday season.

