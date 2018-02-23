The Wilds are led by singer/songwriters Holly Arntzen, Kevin Wright, solid backbone bass by Owen Owen Owen, and Tim Porter’s guitar playing. (Photo contributed)

Dance to The Wilds to support outdoor education

Get ready to dance – The Wilds are coming to town!

Think Joni Mitchell meets Bon Scott of AC/DC and you get an idea of what the music The Wilds produce is about.

It is an unlikely combination, but one that bears rich sounds, high energy, and a unique musical perspective. The dance on Friday, March 2 at the Elks Hall is a fundraiser for the Shuswap Outdoor Learning Foundation.

Coming from Vancouver, The Wilds are led by singer-songwriters Holly Arntzen on vocals, dulcimer, and piano, and Kevin Wright on vocals, percussion, and sax.

They describe their sound as “Folk Pop to Rock Your World” – the folk/blues of Holly’s slide dulcimer mixed with Kevin’s hard-hitting Cajun and congas, and lit up by rich vocal harmonies, solid backbone bass by Owen Owen Owen, and Tim Porter’s virtuoso guitar playing.

Arntzen and Wright are the core members of the Artist Response Team (ART), which produces a steady stream of Voices of Nature School Music Programs and community concerts throughout Western Canada and beyond.

They are joined in the schools by throngs of young people singing out about various environmental issues from watersheds to salmon. During the week before the dance, ART will be working with Bastion Elementary students to produce a “Rock the Salish Sea” show.

All funds raised at the March 2 event will go to support the work of the Shuswap Outdoor Learning Foundation, which provides summer camping experiences for young people and outdoor school programs that connect students meaningfully with the natural world. Since this organization was established in 2013, the number of programs has grown exponentially.

Doors open for the dance at 7:30 p.m. and The Wilds begin playing at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at Acorn Music, 832-8669.

Previous story
Great Big Sea fame shares story of abuse, recovery

Just Posted

UBCO engineers advance capability of wearable tech

A new, low-cost, ultra-stretchable sensor can do more with less say UBCO officials

Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

Great Big Sea fame shares story of abuse, recovery

Séan McCann performs in Vernon March 4 and Kelowna March 5

Construction turns off water plant

Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant to be shutdown starting Monday

Local rockers battled the bands, and won

Armonia claimed crowd favourite at the inaugural Battle of the Bands at The Green Feb. 7

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

More snow expected on the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres will come down between Friday and Saturday mornings

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

B.C. government announces court reference on proposed diluted bitumen restriction

UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

Most Read